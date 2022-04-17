a baby died hanged with the cord of the pacifier

A one-year-old baby was admitted to Dr Alejandro Gutiérrez provincial hospital this Saturday night. The reason for his death is that he supposedly hanged himself with the pacifier cord. After the accident, the parents took the child to the public hospital, but it was found that he was admitted lifeless and everything indicates that it was a domestic accident.

From the hospital they said that the child was admitted with practically no vital signs and despite the efforts of the medical personnel to revive him, they did not achieve the objective, so the child died at the time of admission or minutes before it. The prosecutor involved is Damián Casullo, who is investigating the case that in principle would deal with an accident in the house where the two young parents lived.

According to the story of Pueblo Regional, “the child was transferred by his parents to the A Gutiérrez Regional Hospital (HRAG), at approximately 11:00 p.m., already lifeless and apparently suffocated by the cord of the pacifier holder. The hospital informed the authorities and the prosecutor in turn Damián Cassullo ordered that an investigation be initiated, interviewing the personnel and that the Scientific Police be commissioned to the HRAG and to the home to take photographs and filming views, and to proceed with the seizure of the bedding”.

The parents of the little creature were at their home located on Calle Cabral at 1700 when the event occurred and they immediately transferred their son to the public hospital. The couple was made up of young people who are 22 and 23 years old.