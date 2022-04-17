5 Grupo Firme songs that hit harder than Will Smith

Since a couple of years, Firm Group has been climbing to become the leading group of the current Mexican regional, this thanks to its powerful songs with which they incite to heal a broken heart based on songs and a few good drinks with friends.

That is why, below, we bring you a selection of the 5 best songs from Firm Groupof those that hit harder than Will Smith Chris Rock at the recent Oscars.

The Grupo Firme songs that hit harder than Will Smith

This is one that everyone knows. The hit of the group led by Eduin Caz has quickly become an empowering anthem for those broken and disappointed hearts.

“In your bitch life / You sleep with me again / Me in any corner / I find one of your type / You who find another one just like it / That is going to be skinny,” he sings Firm Group in another of his most popular songs, to hit him as hard as Will Smith to that person who betrayed our feelings.

Firm Group and Carin León are the perfect combination. If you don’t believe us, it’s because maybe you haven’t heard “El Tóxico” yet, a song to say goodbye with your head held high and leave a warning for that unlucky one who has managed to bring out the worst version of us.

“Last night they asked me: What happened to your love? / And I answered the net: “I bring fights with Cupid” / Love was not for me, love was not for me / For me the ratatouille and the corridos”, are lines that we can enjoy in this alliance with Caliber 50, ideal for that moment when a few drinks and friends satiate the lack of romance.

In “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” Lenin Ramírez and Firm Group they give you that boost you need to say goodbye to that dysfunctional relationship.

In "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo" Lenin Ramírez and Firm Group they give you that boost you need to say goodbye to that dysfunctional relationship.