The glucose on the blood It is essential for the body to function optimally, since it is derived from the food consumed, where one of its functions is to provide a source of energy to carry out daily activities, but when there is an excess of it, it can affect the Health considerably, that is why specialists recommend these 3 juices that will help you go down the levels of natural form.

Although it is an important source of energy for most of the cells of our body and especially those of the brain, when the glucose in the bloodstream, it can cause health problems such as hyperthyroidism, pancreatitis, a heart attack, or even pancreatic cancer. So doctors make a call to go to a consultation if some of these symptoms are detected:

Related news

Recent heavy weight gain

Blurry vision

Confusion or a change in the way you normally talk or behave

Fainting episodes

Seizures (for the first time)

Although there are medications specially designed for this, these 3 juices they will also help you go down the levels of glucose on the blood in a natural way, it is still very important to point out that you should first go to a doctor since these juices will only be a little push for the treatment previously given by the specialist.

3 juices to lower blood glucose

Among the natural remedies that exist for go down the levels from glucose on the blood there are some healthy juices Well, according to Macquarie University, there are some juices that help purify the body and reduce sugar as they are:

This is one of the juices recommended by specialists for go down the levels from glucose on the blood, because thanks to the vitamin C, pectin and lycopene that grapefruit contains. As well as the amino acids, fiber and niacin provided by the nopal, without forgetting the pineapple that exerts a regulatory effect on sugarshelp metabolize fatty acids, reducing cholesterol and preventing them from becoming sugar bad. This juice is recommended to drink on an empty stomach.

One of the vegetables that contributes the most to the Health of the body is spinach since it has different minerals such as potassium, magnesium and iron which help reduce the percentage of sugar and sodium in bloodwhile the carrot is rich in potassium, which levels blood pressure, being one of its great benefits.

Tomato juice with celery is one of those indicated for go down the glucose on the blood because it contains large amounts of potassium, added to the dietary fiber that both vegetables contain will help regulate the levels of sugarconsidering it a natural remedy to combat diabetes.