13 books to read before their adaptations are released this year

ANDhe process of moving from page to screen is a story as old as time, and a lucrative one at that. Screen rights to some books sell for millions: The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown sold for US$6m (£4.6m), and EL James made US$5m (£3.8m) on his trilogy Fifty shades. Sometimes these rights are sold even before the book hits the bookstores, as in the case of Hidden FiguresMargot Lee Shetterly, The Hate U Giveby Angie Thomas, and The Martianby Andy Weir.

So far this year, we’ve been spoiled with page-to-screen adaptations: The Sky is Everywhereby Jandy Nelson, came to Apple TV+ in February, This Is Going To Hurtby Adam Kay, aired on BBC earlier in the year, and the second season of Bridgerton (based on The Viscount Who Loved Meby Julia Quinn) premiered on Netflix at the end of March.

If you like to read the book before you see the adaptation, here are 13 to read before their screen adaptations come out later this year.

Anatomy of a Scandalby Sarah Vaughan – April 15, Netflix

Starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, Anatomy of a Scandal Netflix is ​​based on the 2017 Sarah Vaughan novel of the same name.

Miller’s novel, a political thriller, follows James, a high-level government minister accused of a sex crime. His wife Sophie is sure that he is innocent, but Kate, the lawyer handling the case, is convinced that he is guilty.

David E Kelley and Melissa James Gibson have developed a six-episode series, with the possibility of expanding it into an anthology series that will portray other large-scale elite scandals in the UK.

Anatomy of a Scandal It will premiere on Netflix on April 15.

Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a Scandal from netflix (Netflix)

Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney – May 15, BBC Three

After the great success of normal peoplethe adaptation of Sally Rooney’s first novel has been highly anticipated since it was announced in early 2020. The novel was well received when it was published in 2017, and was nominated for the Dylan Thomas Award and the Folio Award in 2018.

Set in Ireland, Conversations with Friends follows best friends and ex-girlfriends Frances and Bobbi as they become entangled with a married couple, Melissa and Nick.

Starring Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke as the central quartet, the entire 12-episode series will be available on BBC iPlayer from May 15.

(ID) Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane, Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn star in the central quartet of Conversations with Friends (hulu)

20th Century Ghosts by Joe Hill – June 24, theatrical release

One of the stories from Joe Hill’s 2005 collection of short stories has been adapted for film. Starring Ethan Hawke and directed by Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone is a supernatural horror movie about a teenager trapped in a basement with a mysterious black phone hanging on the wall.

The film was released worldwide in September 2021 – and received positive reviews – but was delayed due to covid-19. Hill’s collection won multiple awards in 2005, including the Bram Stoker Award for Best Collection of Fiction, and the British Fantasy Award for Best Collection.

It is expected that The Black Phone hits theaters June 24.

Mr Malcolm’s List by Suzanne Allain (July 1) – theatrical release

A funny parody of royal with a twist of the classic teen rom-com John Tucker Must Die, Mr Malcom’s List is perfect for fans of Bridgerton from Netflix.

The 2009 self-published novel by Suzanne Allain follows Selina, the new girl in town, who is convinced by her friend Julia to take revenge on Jeremy Malcolm, a gentleman who has created a list of requirements that a future bride must meet.

Allain adapted her novel into a screenplay, which brought it to the attention of filmmaker Emma Holly Jones in 2015. Jones then created a short film version of Mr Malcom’s List for Refinery29 in 2019. The success of the short film led to the publication of the novel by Allain Piatkus (an imprint of Hachette) and the financing of a feature film starring Freida Pinto, Theo James and Zawe Ashton.

It is expected that Mr Malcolm’s List hits theaters July 1.

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka (July 15) – theatrical release

The best-seller satirical Kotaro Isaka, titled Maria Beetle in Japan, was published in 2010 in Japan. An English translation – the first time Isaka’s writings have been translated into English – was published in 2021 following Sony’s acquisition of the film rights in June 2020.

The novel follows five assassins who ride the same high-speed train to Tokyo and realize that their missions might be related. The film, directed by David Leitch, of Dead Pool 2has a star cast: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Karen Fukuhara and Logan Lerman.

It is expected that Bullet Train hits theaters July 15.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – July 22, theatrical release

The film adaptation of the novel best-seller Delia Owens’ 2018 film hits theaters this summer, directed by Olivia Newman, produced by Reese Witherspoon and starring Daisy Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

Set primarily in North Carolina in 1969, Where the Crawdads Sing follows Kya (Edgar Jones), a girl who grew up in a swamp and is suspected of having killed a man who persecuted her back in the day.

Bonus points if you’re a fan of Taylor Swift: the American singer recorded an original song for the film, “Carolina”, after falling in love with the novel.

It is expected that Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters July 22.

Salem’s Lot by Stephen King – September 9, theatrical release

Historically adapted into a two-part miniseries and later a telefilm starring Rob Lowe, this film adaptation of Salem’s Lotby Stephen King, has been in the works since 2019.

King’s 1975 horror novel – which he regularly cited as his favorite of his novels in the 1980s – follows writer Ben Mears as he returns to Jerusalem’s Lot, a town in Maine, where he lived between the ages of five and nine. While there, Mears, played by Lewis Pullman, discovers that the residents are turning into vampires.

It is expected that Salem’s Lot hits theaters on September 9.

she said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey – November 18, theatrical release

Starring Carey Mulligan, Zoë Kazan and Patricia Clarkson, the film adaptation of the nonfiction work she saidby Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, will hit theaters in 2019.

Kantor and Twohey are the two investigative reporters for the New York Times that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual misconduct and abuse against women, sparking the #MeToo movement.

The book details the ins and outs of the research conducted by Kantor and Twohey. Universal Pictures announced its film dramatization in 2021.

It is expected that she said hits theaters on November 18.

The journalists of New York Times Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual misconduct (Getty Images for Glamor)

The Nightingaleby Kristin Hannah – December 23, theatrical release

Starring real sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning as fictional sisters Vianne and Isabelle, The Nightingale is a film about World War II from the perspective of French women.

Hannah’s 2015 novel, set primarily in Nazi-occupied France in 1939, follows the sisters’ struggle to resist the German occupation.

The Nightingale it is the first time the Fanning sisters have faced each other on screen. “We have played the same character at different ages, but we have never spoken to each other in front of a camera,” the sisters wrote on Instagram in 2019. “For years, we have searched for a movie to do with each other and then this gem appeared.” .

It is expected that The Nightingale hits theaters December 23.

TBC: adaptations expected to premiere in 2022

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – Prime Video

A 10-part series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s award-winning novel was commissioned by Prime Video even before the novel was published. Principal photography began in September 2021, with Reese Witherspoon executive producing and Sam Claflin, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse starring.

Set in the 70’s, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the protagonist, Daisy (Keough), an erratic rock star who joins the band The Six to become one of the most legendary groups in the world, only to split up at the height of their success.

Comparisons to Fleetwood Mac are frequent, and Jenkins Reid has confirmed that he was inspired, at least in part, by the groups’ performances on television during his childhood. Told in a documentary style, the novel received praise for its vibrant storytelling and its ability to capture the nature of the 1970s.

Filming wrapped earlier this year, but Prime Video has yet to confirm a premiere date.

The Power by Naomi Alderman – Prime Video

Naomi Alderman’s feminist science fiction novel took the world by storm when it was published in 2016. The author herself adapted the novel into a 10-part series for Prime Video.

The Powerset in the near future, sees women around the world develop the ability to release electric shocks from their fingers, leading them to become the dominant sex.

Starring Leslie Mann, Auliʻi Cravalho and John Leguizamo, the series began shooting in early 2021 and was still running as of October. Prime Video has not yet confirmed the premiere date.

The Wonder by Emma Donoghue – Netflix

Emma Donoghue’s internationally acclaimed novel Roomwas adapted into a successful movie in 2015. Its 2016 sequel, The Wonder, is being adapted by Netflix. Florence Pugh, actress Little Women Y Black Widowwill star, with Toby Jones, Niamh Algar and Ciarán Hinds in supporting roles.

The Wondera psychological thriller set in 19th-century Ireland, follows Lib Wright (Pugh), a nurse called to a small town to observe an 11-year-old girl who has stopped eating but miraculously remains alive and well.

Filming began in mid-2021 and it is expected to be released in 2022, but Netflix has not yet confirmed the release date.

Luckyest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll – Netflix

The novel best-seller by Jessica Knoll, 2015, Luckyest Girl Aliveis being adapted by Netflix into a movie starring Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock.

Luckyest Girl Alivewhich is often compared to modern police classics gone girlby Gillian Flynn, and The Girl on the Trainby Paula Hawkins, follows Ani (Kunis), who has tried to reinvent herself as an adult, after having suffered a series of traumatic events in her adolescence.

Luckyest Girl Alive It is scheduled to premiere in 2022, but Netflix has not yet confirmed the date.