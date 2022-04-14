YouTube Music is updated to overtake Spotify and Apple Music

Related news

When Google transformed Google Play Music into YouTube Music, it was clear that the process of having a rival worthy of Spotify would not be easy. Little by little, the service has been updated and, currently, it is much more competent than a few years ago. However, it continues to introduce changes, some invisible like a new recommendation algorithm, and others more notable.

Making playlists from song queues

One of the novelties in Android, which was already in iOS, is the possibility of putting many songs in a queue to listen to them… and converting that list later into a playlist simply by pressing a button, something that will be especially liked by those who they want custom lists.

Improvements in televisions and clocks

In addition to the changes for phones, Google has updated the versions of YouTube Music for smart TVs and smartwatches.

On TVs there will no longer be duplicate songs in the “Listen Again” section. In smart watches we can randomly play the downloaded music.

Other small improvements

Other changes are the inclusion of Family Mix to those who have the account linked to other people in their family, or being able to share the pages of the artists to applications such as Snapchat.

YouTube Music continues to improve little by little, but Google needs something more, perhaps in the area of ​​prices or promotions, to overcome an established player like Spotify.

