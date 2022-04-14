WWE reveals the official SummerSlam 2022 poster

Through its official Twitter account, WWE has published the summerslam official poster, event to be held on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In turn, it has been confirmed that ticket sales will begin on April 22. You can see the image below:

On the poster, we can see the most important figures on the WWE roster, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair or Ronda Rousey. Noteworthy is the presence of Brock Lesnarwho was recently removed from the list of confirmed wrestlers from WrestleMania Backlash and who, at the moment, continues to appear as part of the roster that will participate in Money in The Bank.

WWE PLE 2022 Schedule

May 8 (Sunday): WrestleMania Backlash at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI

June 5 (Sunday): Hell in a Cell at the Allstate Arena in Chicago

July 2 (Saturday): Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

July 30 (Saturday): SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

September 3: Pay-Per-View at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

November 26 (Saturday): Survivor Series at the TD Garden in Boston

