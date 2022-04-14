wow! Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, will go to the space invited by Bezos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating Photo: Grosby Group

There is no doubt that Peter Davidson He is in a great moment of his life. On one hand, her romance with kim kardashian It has already been made public and apparently he is happy with the businesswoman, although her ex-husband kanye-west don’t miss an opportunity to try to interfere. Pete and Kim have been making headlines around the world for weeks.

Now Pete, famous comedian from Saturday night Live, is news in itself, as he will be one of the six passengers on the next flight of the space travel company from Jeff Bezos, Blue Originas announced on its Twitter by the same company.

The trip will be on March 23 and thus Pete becomes the third celebrity to go to space in Blue Origin. In October it was William Shatner who left Earth and later, the presenter of good morning americaMichael Strahan traveled in December.

Let us remember that the founder of this company Jeff Bezos also made the first passenger flight outside the Earth in July 2021.

Pete Davidson invited by Jeff Bezos to space

Going back to Davidson’s trip, it was also confirmed that with Iran: investor Marty Allen; the marriage of businessmen Sharon and Marc Hagle; teacher and businessman Jim Kitchen; and George Nield, a former NASA manager who has worked to promote this type of travel commercially.

Blue Origin voyages offer travelers a few minutes of weightlessness above the Earth’s surface before the capsule parachutes down and lands in the Texas desert. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

It is speculated that the comedian’s trip is due to an invitation that Bezos himself would have given him at the end of January when he and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian went to his mansion in Los Angeles.

