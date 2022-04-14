Will the sweater with flames become the new must?

Kim Kardashian literally ignited spring with her new look. To go out with the sisters she paired a red leather skirt with a sweater with flames: will she become the new must of the season?

Kim Kardashian is an undisputed style icon and proves it every time it appears in public or on social media. In recent times she has often entrusted herself to the Maison Balenciaga, which has signed for her a series of snug looks and with “built-in gloves”, first of all the total black one with the covered face shown at the Met Gala. Now, however, with the arrival of spring, things are changing and the queen of selfies leaves more and more room for bright and vitamin colors. In the last few hours, for example, she has literally set fire to the streets of Los Angeles with a top decorated with fire and flames: that’s who has curated her outfit in the name of flaming red.

Kim Kardashian’s red leather look

Yesterday in the streets of Los Angeles Kim Kardashian was spotted in a truly “fiery” version. No more monochromatic “second skin” onesie, for a lunch with sisters Khloe and Kourtney she gave way to something “on fire”. The Kardashians star wore a red leather wrap skirt and matching maxi cuissardes boots, completing it all with a turtleneck sweater decorated with colored flames. Who signed the new outfit? Once again the Maison Balenciaga, even if the top is not yet on sale (so it is probably a preview of the next collection).

Kim Kardashian in the flaming sweater

Kim Kardashian with fur accessories

It was the accessories that made the difference in Kim’s look, even if they can’t really be defined as spring. Thanks to the temperatures that are not too hot, she has seen fit to focus everything on fur details. The total black sunglasses have a fur frame (to be precise, they are the Fluffy Cat Sunglasses by Balenciaga from $ 1,150), while the handbag has a slightly longer and smoother hair (but it is always by Balenciaga). In short, Kardashian’s spring is really on fire: will her sweater with her flames become the new must-have of the season?