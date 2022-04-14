Will Smith’s slap in the face was funny and unfortunate, said Osaka

Naomi Osaka stated that he saw the Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the ceremony of oscars 2022 and considered that it was funny and unfortunate at the same time.

I saw that Beyoncé’s performance… she was gorgeous as always. And yes, I saw the trending topic (Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock). There are a lot of memes about it. It was fun and unfortunate at the same time,” said the Japanese.

The incident was due to a joke by the humorist about the head of Jada Pinkett, the wife of Will Smith, who suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes severe hair loss. The actor walked to the stage and slapped him.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f… mouth!” he yelled after returning to his seat.

The tennis player, who ranks 77th in the ranking of the WTAadmitted that he has not yet seen the movie “The Williams Method” and will wait to see it on the plane.

Last Monday, the oscar winner gave a public apology to Chris Rock.

“I want to publicly apologize to you Chris. I feel ashamed and my actions do not reflect the kind of man I am. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he posted on Instagram.

Yesterday, Naomi Osaka qualified for the Miami Open semifinals after beating the American Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1.

