Will Smith: What happened to him after hitting Chris Rock? – The Sun of Mexico

This 2022 nobody imagined and much Will Smith himself that the 94th Academy Awards ceremony It would mark a before and after in his career. On the one hand, after having obtained his third nomination, the actor finally won the long-awaited golden statuette for the film. King Richard: A Winning Family, where Smith plays the father of the famous Williams sisters.

It may interest you: What illness does Jada Pinkett Smith suffer from?

However, he also “Prince of rap” He could never imagine that prior to winning said award, he would experience one of the most painful moments of his career.

The slap that changed Will Smith’s life

It was on March 28 when Chris Rock took the stage at the Dolby Theater to present the Oscar for Best Documentary during the gala and made a joke about the shaven head Pinkett-Smith, who has publicly acknowledged that he suffers from alopecia, comparing it to the Lieutenant O’Neil from the Ridley Scott movie “GI Jane”.

After Pinkett-Smith briefly closed her eyes in annoyance, her husband got up from his seat and walked onto the stage to slap Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” Smith yelled at him to the general bewilderment. That phrase was censored in the televised broadcast for the United States, but it was perfectly heard in other parts of the world.

From this moment and despite then receive the Oscar for Best Actor, everything collapsed for Will as his reaction went viral on social networks to the point that several members of the acting community began to ask that his award be withdrawn.

The rejection of Hollywood

The biggest night in Hollywood led the industry to condemn Smith’s reaction, which eventually became a trend on social media.

Many of his colleagues did not understand how it was possible for something like this to happen in front of millions of people who attend the awards every year, although it was last year when the awards had its worst audience in years.

Artists like Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer, Mia Farrow and Sophia Bush spoke out against the actor arguing that “there was no excuse” for his behavior and accusing him of having “a toxic masculinity”.

Then the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood announced last Friday its sanction of ban the actor from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years because of the slap.

in a note the organization’s board chairman, David Rubin, and executive director, Dawn Hudson, during those 10 years to Smith “You will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Will Smith is going to therapy

According to The Sun newspaper, Will Smith is going to therapy to treat your “unresolved childhood issues as he is known to be fighting to save his career and reputation” after what happened on the Oscar stage.

A source close to Mark Manson, who co-wrote Smith’s 2021 memoir, said the actor was “deeply altered” for Rock’s comments about his wife’s alopecia, as they took him right back to his traumatic childhood.

Smith reacted violently after feeling like a “coward” for not intervening when he saw his father brutally beat his mother When I was nine years old.

“Will was deeply affected by Chris’s demeaning comments about his wife’s alopecia. He was taken right back to childhood, seeing his mother being abused by her father.”

In addition, the source assured that the actor is horrified by the turn that things took.

“He is filled with a deep sense of shame. But he is happy to have more therapy for his unresolved childhood issues and will do what he can to correct his momentary lapse in judgment.”

The decision comes after the actor apologized on social media subsequently, he resigned from the Film Academy which was accepted immediately.

“I have betrayed the trust of the Academy. I have deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. Therefore, I resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any other consequences the Board deems appropriate.

The list of people I have harmed is long and includes Chris (Rock), his family, many of my dear and beloved friends, attendees and viewers around the world from home.”

Sales of his biography skyrocket

However, it seems that not everything has been negative for the actor since this incident has had a positive effect on the sales of his biography, which according to USA TODAY have skyrocketed to the point of being one of the best-selling books.

The book debuted on the list last November at No. 3 and stayed on the list for 15 weeks. and now it is found at number 73.

In the book, the actor details his life in and out of the spotlight, from his early rapping career in Philadelphia to his troubled relationship with his abusive father.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

With the help of writer Mark Manson, Smith reflects on the highlights of his impressive career: like meeting Nelson Mandela and being selected by executive producer Steven Spielberg to star in the 1997 film, “Men in Black”, but without stopping to share his lowest moments as a celebrity, father, son and husband.

With information from EFE