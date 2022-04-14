Will Smith slapped for “religious belief” | Chris Rock | Jada Pinkett | Oscar Awards | Hollywood | Max Burns | Scientology | shows

After the controversy that he starred in at the Oscar ceremony – he slapped Chris Rock – and that resulted in the academy vetoing him for a decade of all events, now a theory is launched about the actions of Will Smith.

According to an ABC publication, the renowned American journalist Max Burns made a detailed analysis of the alleged motives for Smith to act violently.

The writer has exposed in a detailed Twitter thread, the internalization of the actor that led him to attack Rock in full gala of the Oscars.

According to Burns, everything is based on his religious beliefs, that have to do with the controversial Church of Scientology, yes the so-called “religion of the famous”.

Although it is clarified that Will Smith has never openly said that he is one of the so-called “Scientologists”, in the films he has starred in, such as After Earth, “he seems to assume the thesis of his creator and spiritual leader, L. Ron Hubbard”, he says ABC.

tied to this, Leah Rimini is an actress and former member of said church which has been dedicated in recent years to denouncing certain members.

According to the note, she revealed in an interview in 2018 that Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife, paid hundreds of thousands of Dollars “to access the maximum degree of recognition” within the religious structure.

“According to several sources, the marriage supports a school of Scientology: the New Village Leadership Academy (the Academy of the Leadership of the New Town)”, says the note.

According to journalist, the actor’s slap “was the only acceptable response”, according to the guidelines of the “scientologists”.

And several of those lessons were received by Smith through certain courses within the religious structure.

Thus, Scientologists believe that, “in the face of inaction, you can receive a slap in the face as punishment from a member of higher rank,” says the note.

Also Tom Cruise

To reinforce his thesis, the journalist cites fellow actor Tom Cruise, who is known to be one of the members of said church. As it is recalled, on more than one occasion it was revealed that in the filming of his last Impossible Mission the use of the violence and the screams.

“Max Burns recalls that verbal violence responds to what Scientology calls ‘use of the tone scale’ to provide security and is part of the foundational concept of his faith,” the ABC note states.

In fact, “Oprah Winfrey still hasn’t recovered from Tom Cruise’s visit to her show, where he started screaming and jumping on the sofa like crazy, ”emphasizes the publication.

In 2018, Leah Remini herself claimed that Cruise “handles the punishments personally.” “People think Tom is an innocent victim in all of this. Most Scientologists are, but he is not in the same category as the average Scientologist. Tom is aware of the abuses that occur in Scientology. He has been a part of them, ”she added then she in a interview with the gate of news American The Daily Beast.