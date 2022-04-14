Will Smith slapped for “religious belief” | Chris Rock | Jada Pinkett | Oscar Awards | Hollywood | Max Burns | Scientology | shows

After the controversy that he starred in at the Oscar ceremony – he slapped Chris Rock – and that resulted in the academy vetoing him for a decade of all events, now a theory is launched about the actions of Will Smith.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker