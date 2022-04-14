Will Smith: Chris Rock’s brother challenges the actor to a fight

After what happened in the oscars 2022the actor Will Smith will have to deal for a few years with the altercation he had with Chris Rock in full ceremony.

Although several days have passed since what happened, the humorist’s brothers want to take revenge, because now Kenny the youngest of the family is the one who seeks to come to blows with the protagonist of “I am Legend”.

Kenny signed a contract with the founder of Celebrity Boxing Damon Feldman this to carry out a fight in the summer in Florida, but it happens that he still does not have a rival, so he challenged Will to get into the ring to fight him.

“I should get in the ring with Will Smith”Kenny told a reporter after the signing.

He also mentioned that the size and the little knowledge he has about the Smith box does not matter to him, because he assures that he would be the winner.

“I would like to fight anyone who is ready to step up and take on the challenge.”Kenny told a reporter after the signing.

The date for this fight is set for June 11 at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida, and if there is no answer from Smith, he will have to face any other celebrity who accepts the challenge.

Another brother of Chris Rock had already issued a warning to Will Smith, also the comedian Tony Rock expressed in one of his shows, that the whole family was going to be annoying the actor for the rest of the year every time he had a presentation, because They did not accept the apology through social networks that the producer also offered to his brother.

Although the directly affected has not made such a scandal about it, Chris Rock has stated that he will not say anything about the slap that Smith gave him, unless there is a payment ahead.

“I’m fine, I have a full show and I won’t talk about it until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”Chris Rock pointed out without specifying if he had already received offers to give an exclusive interview, or if it is a lawsuit that he plans to file.

FM