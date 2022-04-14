Will Smith at the KuKluxPAN

After the disappointment that Chris Rock put on him at the Oscar Award Ceremony, due to his impassioned nature and a very dubious emotional intelligence, anyone would think that Will Smith went from being the Prince of Rap to the Prince of Ku Klux PAN. A good therapist might deduce that Will was bombarded by the very intense. and some would say hyperviolent, blue and white campaigns that happily distribute their bot Y jeiters in social networks, and there it was infected. I mean, after seeing the filipic outbursts of characters like Xóchitl Gálvez, the ChikiliQuadri (the very chubby guy wants to put together a very ecological protest against the remote-controlled Mayan Train), Rabadán (a person so relaxed that he almost wanted to hit López Obrador for not congratulating Derbez as if he had won an Oscar that he did not win —his maxim participation in the Academy ceremony was to say “!hear me hear me!” when the rebambaramba was put together—as if she wanted to be the new Federica Peluche), Rementría and Lilly Téllez herself, who are the outburst incarnate, it is not difficult to go directly to the logic of the blow.

I say, no way that for his good and sacrosanct manners, gentle, fresh and tender, markitititito Cortés recruited Mrs. Téllez to put an end to what remains of the PAN, in an act that makes us evoke when the América was taken to Giobrandy or when the Citizen Movement (that Dantesque factory of decomposed consciences) anointed Payazuelos.

With no violent antecedents other than in some of his films, Will Smith is not remembered as a bully or motherfucker enough to make his own version of I like bullies with Luis Aguilar, el Piporro and Rosita Quintana, where the hero demonstrates to his beloved who is not a coward and who can mother all the males of the town, in a fight of the Heteropatriarchy against the phallocentric Phallocracy.

A typically panista machinrín show (like when the expressive Jelipillo gave the starting signal for his Narco-war with a Sergeant Furia uniform that was too big for him) except in the case of those Gómez Morín choznos who are under the scrutiny of the law like Ricardo Anaya, who then later go to jump of Bush.

It is curious that no kukluxpanist-classist bully has come out to congratulate Mrs. Lupita for moving from the AIFA to Los Pinos to sell her tlayudas. Chris Rock should take Will Smith a tlayuda of peace.

Jairo Calixto Albarran