why would i go back to music like marky mark

The muscles are intact at 50 years old. But in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Wahlberg gives the key to return to music with Marky Mark.

If you were a fan of Mark Wahlberg during his Marky Mark days, his alter ego in music as a teenager, you might be excited to learn that he’s open to bringing him back one day. The actor joined Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday to discuss her upcoming film Father Stu, which hits theaters April 13, where she discussed her former alter ego.

Wahlberg had the world fawning over his sixpack – which of course he still has at age 50 – back in the ’90s when he paraded shirtless and rapped like Marky Mark and the Funky Gang. When asked by DeGeneres if he would bring back the rap character, he replied, “yes, under the right circumstances.” However, once he saw on the screen a photo of him wearing nothing but underwear, he quickly clarified: “Well, so far I don’t know. But under the right circumstances, yes, and for the right cause, I absolutely will.”

If the right benefit comes along, Wahlberg will have to freshen up his own lyrics because he admitted that he doesn’t remember the words to all of his music. “All my songs? No. Absolutely not,” she told DeGeneres. Fortunately, he does remember the words to her favorite, “Good Vibrations,” because he has performed it many times. “It’s one of those songs where – even when I remember the lines from a movie – I stick them in my head for a long time, but give me two days to rehearse, and then I can really get back to the routine,” she said with confidence. “I need to hear it and feel it.”

After reaching a verbal agreement to find the right benefit where DeGeneres can reintroduce Marky Mark, the presenter asked him if his children have ever seen him act. “They have seen videos of me acting, and they are mortified”he said with a smile. “Like every time they see a picture of me in my underwear, oh my gosh. They’d be so embarrassed.”

More than one is already crossing their fingers that Wahlberg and DeGeneres start looking for the right benefit as soon as possible.

