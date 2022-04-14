Who is Sam Asghari? the ‘husband’ of Britney Spears

One of the manifestations of love of Britney Spears towards Sam Asghari is that, in her Instagram posts, the singer calls him husband, is it that they secretly married?

His fans wonder what is happening between Britney and Sam Asghari, and with more emphasis just now that the singer announced that she is pregnant.

In September of last year, Britney and Sam surprised by announcing their engagement. Five months later, the singer began to attract attention in her comments on her social networks, because, after five years of relationship, she began to call him her husband.

On March 3, the singer congratulated Asghari on her birthday with a post on her Instagram account. “Happy birthday to my fiancé. I love so much. I want a family with you… I want it all with you!!” she wrote.

Magically, a couple of posts later — that is, three Doritos later — Spears referred to Asghari as her “husband.”

“My husband Sam Asghari sent me this,” Britney wrote, along with a video and some facts about sea turtles.

In another photograph of the actor, in the description he referred to him again in the same way. “What an amazing photo of my husband @samasghari! He is so hardworking and amazes me every day with his passion for life! I am very lucky to be able to share my life with him…. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” Britney wrote, further fueling wedding rumors.

Following the termination of her guardianship, Britney Spears carries out her plans and, I would have said, having a baby was definitely in her sights.

HOW MANY CHILDREN DOES BRITNEY SPEARS HAVE?

Britney is the mother of two sons, Sean Preston Federline, who was born in September 2005, and Jayden James Federline, born in 2006, whom she shares with her ex-husband, dancer Kevin Federline.

WHO IS SAM ASGHARI?

Sam Asghari is a budding actor and longtime personal trainer.

Sam Asghari

Born: March 3, 1994 (age 28), Tehran, Iran

Height: 1.88m

Parents: Mike Asghari, Fatima Asghari

Siblings: Fay Asghari

The singer and the trainer dated from 2016-2017, and he has been one of his main supporters in the fight to end the legal guardianship of Jamie Spears.