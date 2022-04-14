Where to watch the movie Titanic in streaming? On what platforms? — Connoisseurs.com

Beyond being one of the highest-grossing films in history with revenues of more than 2.2 billion dollars, it also achieved industry recognition by winning eleven Oscars. Where to watch the movie Titanic in streaming? On what platforms? It all depends on the country we are in.

Directed by James Cameron, who was also behind other blockbuster films such as Avatar (which even surpassed Titanic) or the first two installments of Terminator, the film that recreates the sinking of the famous ocean liner, it featured the leading roles of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet , which although they already had a career on the rise, ended up catapulting them.

Few movies had the impact of Titanic. Only 1959’s Ben-Hur managed to win as many Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Soundtrack, Best Original Song and Best Art Direction, among others.

On traditional channels it was broadcast over and over again, always with high audience levels. And with the arrival of the platforms, the film can be seen on different services depending on the country we are in.

Where to watch Titanic in streaming?

Star Plus (Latin America)

Disney Plus (Spain)

Prime Video (United States)

In Europe, Disney Plus has Star as one more brand within the streaming service, as if it were Marvel or Pixar or Star Wars. The difference is that it does not include sports.

In Latin America, Disney decided to have two independent platforms. On the one hand, Disney Plus aimed at an ATP audience, and Star Plus, at a more adult audience, adding ESPN sports content that is not included in Europe.

In the United States, Disney divided its strategy into Disney Plus, Hulu (sort of Star Plus but without sports) and ESPN Plus separately. A package or bundle can be contracted to have access to the three services.

And since the rights for inside and outside the United States vary on many occasions, Titanic for now is seen on Prime Video.