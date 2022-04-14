What to watch today on TV? Thursday, April 14, 2022 | Television

13.25 / The 1

‘Crocodile Dundee’

Australia, 1986 (93 minutes). Director: Peter Fayman. Cast: Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski.

This film is nothing more than a new recreation of tarzan in new york yes, with much less charm. Paul Hogan got the triumph of his life here playing a tough Australian adventurer in love with an attractive American journalist. A clear example that box office success is too often at odds with quality. It has its audience.

15.40 / Four

‘The Last Legion’

last legion United Kingdom, 2007 (102 minutes). Director: Doug Lefler. Cast: Colin Firth, Ashwarya Rai, Ben Kingsley, Peter Mullan.

Until the last days of the Roman Empire Doug Lefler moves to place the action of this unbalanced adventure, which, despite being entertaining, fails to take advantage of either the story itself or a cast full of well-known actors. It is seen.

16.00 / The 1

‘Ben Hur’

United States, 1959 (218 minutes). Director: William Wyler. Cast: Charlton Heston, Stephen Boyd, Jack Hawkins.

Spectacular scenes, such as the chariot race, luxury principals, especially Charlton Heston, and a simply impressive direction by William Wyler are cited in this great show. Various oscars for a memorable adaptation of the silent film classic directed by Fred Niblo.

17.25 / Four

‘The Musketeer’

The musketeer. United States-Germany-Luxembourg, 2001 (95 minutes). Director: Peter Hyams. Cast: Justin Chambers, Catherine Deneuve.

In his tenth directorial effort, Peter Hyams (zero atmosphere) combined classic elements of cape-and-dagger cinema with the spectacular choreography of the films made in Hong Kong, and shamelessly married commercial cinema to make this new remake of the Dumas classic. Passable, although far from the best versions.

21.00 / Movistar Champions League

Barcelona receives Eintrach

After achieving a draw (1-1) in the first leg, Barcelona faces tonight at the Nou Camp the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals against Eintracht. Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona will face the executioner in the previous round, Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis. The Germans took the lead in the first leg thanks to a goal from Ansgar Knauff, but Ferrán Torres equalized, giving him a significant advantage in this clash.

22.00 / Telecinco

The story with which Zelensky achieved his popularity

There are occasions in which reality surpasses fiction and others, the least, in which fiction, almost prophetically, is ahead of reality. This is the case of Zelensky. village servant, a satirical series in which the current president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, played a fictional president and which led him to name the real political party with which he won the presidential election in 2019. Thanks to the series , Volodomir Zelensky reached the highest levels of popularity, a fact that led to his emergence in the Ukrainian political arena, when on March 31, 2018 a political party with the name of the fiction was registered with the Ministry of Justice. After defeating the then leader of the country, the veteran Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian with no political experience, won the second round of the presidential elections with the largest electoral victory in the history of Ukraine since its independence from the Soviet Union.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

United States, 1973 (100 minutes). Director: Norman Johnson. Cast: Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson, Yvonne Elliman.

Despite not being a specialist in the genre, Norman Jewison once again savored the honeys of triumph, as happened in the legendary Fiddler on the Roof, with this outstanding rock opera that was so successful in the seventies. The film is an update of the New Testament based on songs and hippies everywhere.

22.10 / Antenna 3

Aenne Burda, a revolutionary woman

Antena 3 premieres Aenne Burda: A life between seams, television production that achieved good audience data on German television (six million viewers on average) and that narrates the biography of Aenne Burda and the rise of her family publishing house in Offenburg. The person in charge of giving life to this woman who revolutionized women’s fashion is Katharina Wackernagel, who gets into the skin of one of the first German female advertisers who built her business at the time of the economic miracle after World War II.

22.10 / The 1

Herminia relives an episode of her life

This week in Tell me how Herminia happened will be the protagonist. In ‘Margaritas Salvajes’, the appearance of some bones in a ditch in Sagrillas makes Herminia relive an episode of her life that she has kept buried for years. A story that speaks of loyalty and betrayal, of memory and oblivion, but also of life and death. The remains found in the town belong to Dr. Moreno, a former doctor from Sagrillas to whom Herminia is eternally grateful. In memory of the doctor, Herminia decides this year to make a pilgrimage to a field of daisies in Sagrillas where the doctor used to go, but there she suffers a mishap that takes her to the hospital.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Cellular’

United States, 2004 (94 minutes). Director: David R. Ellis. Cast: Kim Basinger, Chris Evans, William H. Macy.

A young man, a desperate phone call and a kidnapped woman. With these ingredients, David R. Ellis (responsible for the second unit in titles such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, The Perfect Storm either The Matrix Reloaded) mounts in his third title as director a correct thriller that manages to maintain the intrigue with enough solvency.

22.24 / #0

‘hearts of steel’

fury. United States, 2014 (128 minutes). Director: David Ayer. Cast: Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman, Shia LaBeouf.

The harsh and claustrophobic story of five soldiers who, stuck in a tank, advance towards the heart of Nazi Germany, serves as the basis for this effective installment based on the classic foundations of World War II cinema. Good job by Brad Pitt and an ending without much force for a story that deals with issues such as trust and camaraderie that forms between a group of men destined for a dangerous mission.

23.10 / The 1

the business of art

Spain is one of the countries on the planet with the most treasures, but it only represents 1% of the total money that art moves in the world. The United States, with 42%, is the king market. The police agency against crime, Interpol, is searching for 52,000 missing pieces of art in the world. 723 are Spanish. Every year there are about 200 thefts of works of art in Spain, of which only 15% are resolved. Online bids are multiplying, the pandemic and digitization have transformed the market. This week, current command he goes through the art business and asks himself if there is investment or pleasure in it, what is behind a multimillion-dollar business, who puts the price on art, if we know what we have what the consumer is looking for.

23.35 / Neox

‘All inclusive’

couples retreat. United States, 2009 (118 minutes). Director: Peter Billingsley. Cast: Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, Jean Reno.

The three leading couples of this irregular comedy will be surprised when they discover that the all-inclusive of their vacation package also incorporates the unorthodox therapy of the resort’s guru (role played by Jean Reno). Thus, a flat, but entertaining reflection on married life.

23.45 / Movistar Action

‘Apocalypse’

United States, 2006 (139 minutes). Director: Mel Gibson. Cast: Rudy Youngblood, Dalia Hernández, Jonathan Brewer.

Mel Gibson, now back in directing duties after Passion of Christ, moves to the turbulent time that marked the end of the Mayan civilization. And he does it with his particular vision of cinema and without skimping on realism in the bloodiest scenes. Three Oscar nominations for a film, spoken in Yucatecan (one of the twenty existing Mayan languages), that will not leave anyone indifferent.

1.12 / AXN White

‘What do women think about?’

What women want. United States, 2000 (121 minutes). Director: Nancy Meyers. Cast: Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt, Marisa Tomei, Lauren Holly.

An executive womanizer will see his life take a radical turn when, after an unexpected domestic accident, he discovers that he has the ability to listen to what women think. You will use this gift both personally and professionally. With this premise, he starts a nice comedy of tangles shot, among other things, to clean up the macho image that Mel Gibson drags. The best, Helen Hunt and Marisa Tomei.

1.15 / Telecinco

’50 first dates’

amour et amnesie Fifty first dates 2004 rŽal : Peter Segal Adam Sandler Rob Schneider Collection Christophel

50 first dates. United States, 2004 (95 minutes). Director: Peter Segal. Cast: Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider.

Peter Segal returns with another of his entertaining comedies for the whole family. On this occasion, starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, he repeats the plots of the amusing Caught in time, only with a neurological problem that daily erases the memory of the girl as the cause of the entanglements.

2.06 / SundanceTV

‘The Artist’

France, 2011 (100 minutes). Director: Michel Hazanavicius. Cast: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman.

After a few years trying to get this project off the ground (a silent and black-and-white film), Michel Hazanavicikus finally saw his efforts rewarded. The result, a splendid tribute to classic cinema, awarded five oscars, that supported its undeniable quality in a direction full of passion and some protagonists in a state of grace (dog included).

