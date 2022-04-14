What is theirs and why was the artist unable to see them grow?

This week Britney Spears surprised everyone with the announcement that she is pregnant with her third child, the first she will have with her current partner, Iranian-American actor Sam Asghari. As a turning point in her new life after leaving behind the long stage of her father’s guardianship, the singer will fulfill one of the wishes that she was previously deprived of: being a mother again. But Britney already had two children.

They are teenagers Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. The artist had them with her husband from 2004 to 2007, the dancer and model Kevin Federline. The eldest was born in September 2005, and a year later the singer gave birth to her second child. Britney was a very young and happy mother, but her problems with a personality disorder soon arose, and 2007 arrived, the worst year in the life of the artist.

The most recent photo of Sean Preston and Jayden James, children of Britney Spears, with Eddie Morales, a friend of their father. NETWORKS

That year, the same one who shaved his head in front of the paparazzi, lost custody of his two children and his decisions and attitudes regarding the visitation regime for the little ones even meant that at some stage he was prohibited from seeing them. After several years away from them due to her problems, Spears regained custody of her in 2015. She allowed herself to live with Preston and James again and they gave her partial custody together with her father.

Proud mother

“They are both extremely talented and I am incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life.”

The singer has always kept her children away from the media spotlight, to the point that they are unknown to the general public. Spears usually organizes outings and plans with her children, but unlike her dances and her makeovers, she leaves them for intimacy. Of course, whenever she can, she mentions the pride that the affection and talent of adolescents generate in her.

“There is so much I can’t share with you because my boys are very private which I love but I will tell you that they are both extremely talented and I am incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life,” Britney wrote on her Instagram account. Instagram in September 2021.

The singer Britney Spears in Los Angeles during 2007. Third parties





At Sean and Jayden’s birthday party, she shared her love for her children: “If you’re reading this, and I’m pretty sure you are, I love you little devils.”

The two boys appeared on the networks for the last time in October 2021, posing happily with Eddie Morales, a friend of Federline’s who appears between the two in the post and defines them as “his nephews.” In that post, Preston and James are very amused with their uncle-in-law.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federlineen during a red carpet in 2006. GTRES

Brintey’s children, still minors, continue to experience problems with their parents’ shared custody. At the end of September 2019, custody was reduced to 30% for Spears, with the remaining 70% falling to Federline. This was due to a problem that the boys had with Jamie Spears, her maternal grandfather, who was accused of having assaulted them when the mother should have been taking care of them.

Today, even though Jamie’s conservatorship ended in November, the distribution of conservatorship appears to have no intention of changing. According to the TMZ site, the current agreement works well for the family.





