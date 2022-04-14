What is ‘The Northman’ about and why is it causing such a stir?

In the last days the movie The Northman either The Northman It has caused a stir on social media. Whether due to the appearance of björk or by a first-rate cast made up of Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke Y Willem Dafoe.

But regardless of the cast and its premiere, which will be tomorrow in our country, what is it about?

Directed by Robert Eggersthis historical film transports us to the Viking Age. Hrafnsey It is the place where much of the plot takes place.

It tells us the story of a boy who is prepared to occupy the throne but who witnesses a crime which he swears to avenge.

This film has caught people’s attention because it tells some Norse myths, Viking legends through the vision of Eggers.

Similarly, in the trailer, the production has been praised and many have mentioned that it could become one of the films of the year. Although there are still 8 months to go until the end of the year.

Its premiere will be given earlier in Mexico since in the United States they will be able to enjoy it from April 22.

LDAV

