What happened to Karen Duffy? Her rare chronic disease, explained

In the 1990s, Karen Duffy was a household name. Best known for her acting as an MTV VJ (also known as a video jockey), Karen also rose to fame for her roles in Dumb and Dumber and Blank Check. Nicknamed “Duff”, she knew the entertainment industry very well and had a promising career ahead of her. But then her health began to decline.

Karen had succumbed to a rare chronic disease with no cure. What illness was she diagnosed with and how is she today? Read on to find out.

What illness does Karen Duffy have?

After months of mysterious headaches and bouts of pneumonia, Karen Duffy was officially diagnosed with sarcoidosis in 1996. According to the Mayo Clinic, sarcoidosis is an incurable disease that causes clumps of inflammatory cells (known as granulomas) to grow in the brain , the central nervous system, and lungs, as well as other organs. As a result, patients often deal with chronic, debilitating pain for years.

The exact cause of sarcoidosis is unknown, and although it may go away on its own, Karen has not seen improvement in the past two decades. However, since her diagnosis, she has continued to work to a greater or lesser extent, and has even written a few books about her experience.

Karen Duffy (center) with her husband, John Lambros, and actress Ellen Barkin in 2000

In 1997, she married her husband, investment banker John Lambros. In 2003, she welcomed her son Jack Lambros through a surrogate, according to ABTC.

But to this day, he struggles with simple tasks. As Oprah.com noted in a 2016 interview, “some days a week, it hurts too much to leave the house.”

She will regularly deal with sharp, stabbing pains in her neck, shoulders, and spine. Her elbow may also start to feel a burning sensation which, in turn, causes her fingers to twitch involuntarily and weakens her ability to grasp objects.

Extended-release morphine pills, lidocaine patches, and even steroids help reduce the pain, but nothing can make it go away completely.

“There’s a lot of shame associated with chronic illness because you worry that people will think you’re lazy. I would love to be able to play tennis with my husband and be at all hockey practices with my son, but the monkeys will fly.” my butt first,” he told the outlet.

Karen Duffy talks about her last night before getting sick with sarcoidosis.

In April 2022, while promoting her new book Wise Up: Irreverent Enlightenment from a Mother Who’s Been Through It, Karen spoke to People about the last night she remembered feeling fine before her chronic illness took over.

Karen recounted the September 1995 Emmy Awards ceremony, which she attended with her good friend George Clooney, as her last normal experience. “It was the next day that I started having symptoms of sarcoidosis,” she said.

As he explained, he woke up after the awards show with excruciating pain in his head and neck that felt “like an electric eel swimming up my spine.” Her life had changed forever overnight.

Today, Karen is 60 years old, and although she has had some near-fatal experiences as a result of her illness, she is still pushing herself. “I just can’t believe I got here. There were times when I didn’t think I’d make it. I feel like this is all a bonus round,” she revealed to the outlet.

