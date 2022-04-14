Wedding dresses 2022: the trends for the white dress

She just got married, but Nicola Peltz and her Valentino Haute Couture dress are already in fourth place in the list of the most popular wedding dresses of 2022. Mermaid or princess, simple or triumphal, each model is its celebrity of reference, the one who wore it best, more or less recently, inspiring generations of present and future brides. Which stars do the most copied white dresses of 2022 belong to? A research by Vera Clinic reveals the ranking.

In eighth place. Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Strapless sweetheart neckline, bare back and straight silk skirt with back vent. Ariana Grande’s wedding dress, signed Vera Wang (the designer who also collaborates with Pronovias) is simple but romantic, in line with the surge in searches for slip dresses for the wedding day: the dresses in silk satin slipped, usually with thin straps and a bias cut that caresses the silhouette.

In seventh place. Sophie Turner’s jumpsuit

Not all brides dream of a white dress. There are those who prefer the practical elegance of the jumpsuit (+ 600% of searches for elegant pleated jumpsuits in the last period according to Google Trends). Sophie Turner chose her for her first alternative wedding in Las Vegas (the Game of Thrones star, a few months later, renewed her face with Jonas Brothers in a much more classic ceremony in Provence). Perfect for shared weddings, the jupsuit fits perfectly even in a more classic context, such as a church ceremony. Or why not, it could represent the change of clothes to go wild on the track once the official dress has been taken off.

In sixth place. Keira Knightley’s midi dress

With the draped bodice and a cloud of tulle and chiffon for the skirt, Keira Knightley’s wedding dress by Chanel made history for two reasons. First, because it was not a wedding dress but a look already worn by the actress on other occasions. Second, for the midi length and the teen styling: short light jacket, ballet flats and dark sunglasses. An inspirational look for many very young girls who go up to the altar, especially today when the search for tea-length wedding dresses, or midi, rises to 9,100 searches on the internet.

In fifth place. Priyanka Chopra’s snug dress

A lace sheath that draws the lines of the body. Very elegant, veil the arms and with the long slightly flared skirt. It is Priyanka Chopra’s choice for her marriage to Nick Jonas. A tulle veil down to the feet creates a very light volume inside the figure.

In fourth place. The flared dress by Nicola Peltz

Her wedding with Brookyn Beckham was the most talked about in recent times, organized in Palm Beach with a host of guest stars, from Serena William to Eva Longoria. But Nicola Peltz’s wedding was also sealed by the perfect look of the bride in Valentino Haute Couture. With the simple yet regal silhouette, she has a straight skirt that hugs the hips and a tail that widens to form a wide round train that slims the silhouette. The searches for tumpet dress, literally a trumpet dress, are at 11,700 online according to data from Vera Clinic.

In third place, Meghan Markle’s A-line dress

Minimal, with bare shoulders and straight, flared A-line lines that recall the shilouette of the dress in which Meghan Markle said yes to Henry. A-line dresses are at 21,700 searches online. The alternative? The empire model cut under the bust at Bridgerton.

In second place, Kate Middleton’s princess dress

Bodice, marked waist and then corolla skirt. Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, itself inspired by Grace Kelly’s, is one of the most beautiful models in the history of white celeb dresses. Embodiment of the classic dream dress, with 44,100 clicks per Ballgown dress registered on the internet.

In first place, Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s mermaid dress

Lace, lace and lace again the bride of Justin Bieber, transformed into a sinuous mermaid by Vigil Abloh to climb the altar. Today the snug model with the skirt that widens supple towards the hem is full of online searches: 89,300 clicks! And it wins the podium of the most desired dresses of 2022.

