User tells how she managed to travel to Europe “with two thousand pesos” and NFTs

A user of the TikTok social network shared how she managed to travel to Europe with the help of NFTs.

The NFT’s fever has made users see these as a potential source of business.

NFTs have gained huge popularity in recent times due to their blockchain technology that allows them to be unique assets.

NFTs have marked a before and after in popular culture and in the way of understanding concepts such as originality, private property and fungible and non-fungible elements, therefore, many are those who are more and more interested in these assets. This user, for her part, has shared how she managed to travel to Europe “with two thousand pesos” thanks to the NFTs.

NFTs and their validity

Whether you are for or against the sale of non-fungible tokens, the truth is that they have managed to mark a before and after in the way we understand private property. In the same way that people go to art galleries to bid on auctions, NFTs have managed to make many entrepreneurs a fortune buying unique tokens.

At a time when trends are easily overcome, it is difficult to compete against thousands and millions of entrepreneurs who may have already had the same idea as you, but much earlier and with greater resources. For this reason, portals such as OpenSea and concepts such as Metaverse and blockchain could be the key for this to change.

Hence, the possibility of making money with NFTs has been quite criticized by many users, since the volatility of these assets means that, for some, it is an invaluable opportunity for small entrepreneurs and artists to make their fortune from scratch, from their own spaces, for others it is nothing more than a pyramid scheme that promotes fraud for those who do not know what this world is about.

In fact, recently an F1 game that was powered by NFTs was discontinued and many gamers who had invested in this blockchain-powered video game found out overnight that their collectible assets were no longer worth anything.

On the other hand, one of the best known series of non-fungible tokens, NFT Punk, sold number 5822 of its collection for 23 million dollars, a stratospheric amount if we consider that it is a virtual item that, when serialized, is only a variant of at least 5821 other assets.

User travels to Europe “with two thousand pesos” and NFTs are the reason

The TikTok user identified as @diannasilvaa_ shared two videos in which she recounts how she managed to go to Europe for a whole month with only “2 thousand pesos”. This was possible thanks to NFTs, as the user comments that by looking for many ways to get money, she managed to invest in a famous collection of non-fungible assets. Some time later, she managed to sell this asset for approximately 160 thousand pesos.

These are the videos where he explains how he managed to go to Europe for a month investing in NFTs:

@diannasilvaa_ Storytime of how I traveled to Europe with only 100 dollars #fy #viral #europe #travel ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

@diannasilvaa_ Reply to @holawenas7 ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] – Elliot VanCoup

“In January we were looking for it and at the end of the month we bought a project called The Ape Society […] that photo cost me 2 thousand pesos […] and me in March I sold it for more than 8 thousand dollars”.

The user also attached photos of the bank quote and her account with the money. That way, she explained, she and her friends managed to go to Europe. In addition to this, The user commented that this investment is something that she has already done before and that it is not just luck, as some of her followers commented.

