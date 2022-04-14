Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get a hawk tattoo in honor of the late drummer Taylor Hawkins

The musician Travis Barker paid a special tribute to the late drummer of Foo Fighters, taylor hawkinsafter his shocking death.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed his latest tattoo of a hawk on the top of his left foot in honor of the late drummer, who has passed away at the age of 50.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker