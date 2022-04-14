Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get a hawk tattoo in honor of the late drummer Taylor Hawkins

The musician Travis Barker paid a special tribute to the late drummer of Foo Fighters, taylor hawkinsafter his shocking death.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed his latest tattoo of a hawk on the top of his left foot in honor of the late drummer, who has passed away at the age of 50.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Travis, 46, shared a series of photos of getting a new tattoo.

“HAWK FOREVER”he captioned the post of his ink session with Mark Mahoney on Shamrock Social Club.

In one of the photos shared, he was seen hugging fiancée Kourtney Kardashian while getting body art done.

As we previously reported, Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25. His preliminary toxicology test revealed that he had 10 substances in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and THC.

However, an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Travis was one of thousands of devastated fans who mourned the music legend’s death on social media. “I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again.”he captioned a black and white photo of Hawkins shared on his social media.

At that time he added: “I’ll never forget the days in Laguna Beach when I was a garbage man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You’d come see me play in seedy bars and say, ‘Boy, you’re a star.’ You were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.”

“Years later we toured with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the fondest memories of smoking cigarettes in the bathroom on flights we were on together and seeing your performance every night. Saying I’m going to miss you my friend is not enough.” Until the next time we talk about drums and smoke in the boys’ bathroom…Rest in peace”