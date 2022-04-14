Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise, will screen at the Cannes Film Festival

Following a production delay related to the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverickin which Cruise reprises his 1986 role as a US Navy pilot, will be shown at Cannes but out of official competition, along with the drama Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, about Elvis Presley.

PARIS, April 14 (AP).— With the tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine as a backdrop, the Cannes Film Festival plans a special tribute for the return of top gun from Tom Cruise and house some 35,000 people as the film industry seeks to recapture its pre-pandemic charm.

On Thursday, organizers unveiled the 18 films that will compete for the coveted Palme d’Or at the festival, which is scheduled for May 17-28. include The Natural History of Destruction by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa, All that Breathes by Indian director Shaunak Sen and Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind by Ethan Cohen.

The organizers will announce the jury at a later date.

Following a production delay related to the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverickin which Cruise reprises his 1986 role as a US Navy pilot, will be shown at Cannes but out of official competition, along with the drama Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, about Elvis Presley.

The 75th anniversary of the great film festival on the French Riviera “occurs under special circumstances: the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, a world that has changed and will continue to change,” said its director, Thierry Fremaux.

As usual, most of the directors in the competition are men. Last year, when the festival reopened for the first time after its virus-induced shutdown, Julia Ducournau became the second woman in Cannes history to win the top prize, for her film Titana wild thriller body horror that includes sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart.

The international village of pavilions in Cannes annually hosts more than 80 countries from around the world. But organizers said no Russian delegation would be welcome at the most global of film festivals this year due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Cannes is showing a film about composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky by Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who recently fled Russia for Berlin, Fremaux said.

The Russian government accused Serebrennikov, one of Russia’s most prominent filmmakers, of embezzlement in a case that was protested by the Russian and European art community.