Top Gun: Maverick | producer reveals that Ridley Scott already saw the film and liked it

Top Gun: Passion and Glory – 54%, the famous action-drama-romance film starring Tom Cruise opposite Kelly McGillis, and directed by Tony Scott, was released in 1986. The film quickly became a success, and in no small part is due to its spectacular soundtrack and its exciting aerial scenes. Now, several decades later, the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, is very close to landing in theaters and Ridley Scott (Rescue Mission – 92%, The Last Duel – 86%) already gave it the go-ahead.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of Top Gun 2revealed that acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scottbrother of the deceased Tony Scotthas already seen the film and liked it, and also approves of how it pays homage to Tonywho is the director of the original film. top gun introduced the audience to star pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and recounts his time at the Naval Combat Weapons School. The feature film received a fairly positive reception, grossing over US$357 million at the box office.

Tony Scott explored a wide range of genres during his career as a filmmaker, and among his most notable titles are Days of Thunder – 39%, TrueRomance, crimson tide, The Fan, man on fire, Enemy of the State, among many others. In the year 2012, Tony took his own life, leaving his family and fans behind. The director’s death complicated plans for the sequel to top gunto which it was already linked.

Joseph Kosinski, known for movies like Tron: Legacy – 51%, Oblivion: Time Forgotten – 53% and Only the Brave – 90%, was appointed as the new project manager, and it seems that he has done a wonderful job. In Top Gun: Maverickwe will see the character of Cruise take on the role of master, this time training a new group of rookie Top Gun pilots who must execute a dangerous mission.

The producer of top gun Y Top Gun: MaverickJerry Bruckheimer made the revelation in a recent interview with Empire. Bruckheimer explains that he was given an early screening of Top Gun: Maverick to Ridley and that he praised the way the film honored his brother. According to Bruckheimerpay homage to the deceased Scott was important for everyone involved in the film, especially for Cruise. We leave you the producer’s comment below:

One of the most moving things I experienced was when we showed Tony’s brother Ridley the film. He was laudatory in his praise for the film and the kind of care Tom took to honor Tony throughout the film. That was the most important thing on everyone’s mind.

