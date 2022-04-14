Top essential movies to watch today on Amazon Prime United States

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Amazon Prime.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Amazon-Prime and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from Amazon Prime United States.

one. A date with the past

When the CIA discovers that one of its agents leaked the information that cost the lives of more than 100 people, veteran agent Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to discover who is the mole among his former colleagues in the agency’s office in New York. Vienna. During his investigation he is reunited with his former colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The couple will be forced to blur the lines between profession and passion as they re-examine the mission they participated in 6 years ago.

two. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

3. Sweet Home Alabama

Melanie is a New York fashion designer engaged to the city’s golden bachelor. But the young woman hides a past full of secrets. Take Jake, for example, a handsome redneck whom she married in high school and who refuses to grant her a divorce. Determined to end her troubled marriage once and for all, Melanie returns to her home in Alabama to confront her past. She there she understands that even if a girl leaves the South, the South never leaves her.

Four. the wheel of time

The lives of four young people change forever when a stranger arrives in their village claiming that one of them is the embodiment of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Darkness. They must decide whether to leave the fate of the world in the hands of the unknown (and themselves) before the Dark One escapes from his prison and the Last Battle begins.

6. the proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict blockbuster publisher from New York who, due to a problem with her visa, suddenly faces deportation to Canada, her country of origin. To avoid this and to keep her visa in the United States, the cunning executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has been torturing for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the farce, but with some conditions. The “couple” then goes to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, accustomed to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that are beyond any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent hot on her trail, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

7. the protégé

A hacker and his associates accidentally steal millions of dollars from a crime boss and are forced to go into hiding to avoid the consequences.

8. tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) on a desperate quest. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

9. O Brother!

Always with something interesting to offer, the Coen brothers sign a funny and unclassifiable comedy, with some effective dramatic twists, which tells the story of three inmates who, after escaping from a southern prison, decide in full escape to earn money by recording a song that it will be a success. To highlight the likeable Clooney, who demonstrates his talent for both comedy -he won the Golden Globe for best actor- and for music -the soundtrack of the film also achieved great popularity-.

10. titanica

During the work of recovering the remains of the famous Titanic, an elderly North American woman gets in touch with the expedition to go to a floating platform installed in the North Sea and attend ‘in situ’ the recovery of her memories. Through his memory we will relive the events that marked the most famous sinister of the 20th century: the sinking of the most luxurious ocean liner in the world, the most sophisticated machine of its time, considered “unsinkable”, which succumbed to the icy waters of the Atlantic in April of 1912, taking with him the lives of fifteen hundred people, more than half of the passage. In the memories of the old woman there is room for something more than tragedy, the love story that she lived with a young third-class passenger, an amateur painter who had won her passage in a game of cards in a Southampton tavern .

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The role of Amazon Prime in the age of streaming

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as etflix-movies/”>Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the movie Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

