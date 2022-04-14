Tom Cruise’s BEST movie is on Netflix; cost 96 MILLION dollars and is NOT from “Mission Impossible” | Trailer

More than two years have passed since the pandemic by Covid-19 reached Mexicoand since then, the way people have fun has changed due to social confinement.

That is why most of the persons agree that during the pandemic and lockdown after the health crisis, they increased the amount of time they spent in front of the television looking for the best content through platforms streaming.

What to consume on streaming platforms?

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on streaming platforms, so they constantly ask for suggestions regarding the series or films that they can see to the platforms to which they are subscribed.

Netflix is ​​one of the most consumed streaming platforms in Mexico. Photo: Special

Within this context, it is worth noting that Netflix is ​​one of the favorites in Mexico, because through this service you can find a large variety films of various themes and genres.

Whether to produce original content, or by purchasing the Rights to play certain movies, the truth is that in any of the cases, Netflix makes million-dollar investments with the aim of entertaining and providing the most demanded productions to offer its users.

The millionaire Tom Cruise movie that you should not miss on Netflix

Is about “Jack Reacher: No Return”a movie directed by Edward Zwick, and has highlighted the fact that this is a film with a high investment, since to create it he had a budget of 96 million dollars.

This film stars Tom Cruise, in the role of Jack Reacher, and in this production that find among the most watched on Netflix, now the iconic histrión protagonist of the films of “Mission Impossible” returns to surprise lovers of action and adrenalin.

“Jack Reacher: No Return”released in 2016 is the sequel to the film “Jack Reacher”, which begins after Major Susan Turner, played byr Cobie Smulderswho is the leader of the old unit military of Reacher, is falsely accused of treason.

It is under this context that Tom Cruise, in the character of Jack Reacher, will embark on a mission to rescue the Mayor from prison, for which he will now put into risk his life in order to discover the truth behind a government conspiracy that invites the viewer to experience high amounts of adrenalin.

