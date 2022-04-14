Today’s Matches: Chivas vs Monterrey: Summary, goals and best plays of the match of the 12th day of Clausura 2022

Final result: Chivas 1-3 Monterrey | Day 12 of the Clausura 2022

CHRONICLE: Chivas once again lets points pass at home and falls to Rayados in a pending match

CHRONICLE: Chivas once again lets points pass at home and falls to Rayados in a pending match

90+5′ | Chivas 1-3 Monterrey | The game ends at Akron, Chivas cannot at home against Rayados and is still out of the playoff zone.

90+4′ | Chivas 1-3 Monterrey | The homophobic cry returns to Mexican football and the game is suspended for a few minutes

The whistler decides to add five more minutes to the commitment in Guadalajara.

85′ | Chivas 1-3 Monterrey | Final stretch in the Perla Tapata and the Rebao Sagrado close to letting more points pass in the campaign.

80′ | Chivas 1-3 Monterrey | Chivas does not lower his arms and seeks to get closer to the marker in set pieces with a genius from Alexis Vega.

73′ | Chivas 1-3 Monterrey | Rayados does not lower his arms and continues to attack despite the advantage on the scoreboard. Pizarro and José Alvarado enter the field, Maximiliano Meza and Vincent Janssen leave the field.

69′ | Chivas 1-3 Monterrey | GOOOOOOL OF SCRATCHES! Serious mistake by Miguel Jimnez after a poisonous center by Alfonso González that got out of hand, the goalkeeper tried to keep the ball and slipped into the goal. Monterrey increases the advantage in the Perla Tapata.

63′ | Chivas 1-2 Monterrey | Antonio Briseo, who is on the bench, is reprimanded for complaints to the line judge. The Sacred Flock begins to despair.

58′ | Chivas 1-2 Monterrey | GOOOOOOOL OF SCRATCHES! Sebastián Vegas enters the area practically alone and with his left leg defines in a good way to put Monterrey ahead. The play was made on the right side with a combination between Janssen, Pochito González and Maxi Meza.

54′ | Chivas 1-1 Monterrey | Miguel Jimnez makes a great bilge and avoids Janssen’s goal, the goalkeeper from Guadalajara has been very attentive and keeps his team tied in the match.

51′ | Chivas 1-1 Monterrey | Dominance is not clear for any team at the start of the second half at Akron.

46′ | Chivas 1-1 Monterrey | Change of Chivas for this second half. Fernando Beltrn leaves and Lalo Torres enters.

46′ | Chivas 1-1 Monterrey | Actions resume at the Perla Tapata, the tie remains and the last 45 minutes await us with great intensity.

That’s how Monterrey jumped into the field tonight

45+5′ | Chivas 1-1 Monterrey | The whistle blows the end of the first half, we go to rest with an intense draw at Akron.

45+2′ | Chivas 1-1 Monterrey | MONTERREY GOOOAAAL! In a corner charge by Maxi Meza, the draw for the Rayados came thanks to an impeccable header by Jess Gallardo. The Monterrey natives equalize the game.

43′ | Chivas 1-0 Monterrey | Rayados tries to react, but Chivas’ lower half has been very attentive and the advantage continues to belong to the locals. Final stretch of the first half at Akron.

37′ | Chivas 1-0 Monterrey | GOOOOOL OF CHIVAS! ngel Zaldvar executes in a very good way from the eleven steps and the Sacred Rebao is up on the scoreboard. The rojiblanco attacker tricks Andrada and Akron celebrates.

PENALTY FOR THE CHIVAS! The whistler decides to score a penalty in favor of the Sacred Rebao. Celso Ortiz has a slight contact with Caldern and the Tapatos have a very good scoring range.

35′ | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | last 10 minutes of the first half in the Perla Tapata, the goal still hasn’t come.

31′ | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Sebastian Vegas is the first booked of the game, this after a tough entry in the middle of the field against Chicote Caldern. The Paraguayan plays at a disadvantage.

29′ | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | El Rebao Sagrado responded and came close to opening the scoring, this after a very good center by Alexis Vega down the left side that could not be finished off by Caldern.

26′ | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The Rayados already feel more comfortable on the field and the ball belongs to them for longer in this first half at Akron.

19′ | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Jess Gallardo is left alone and misses a very clear scoring opportunity for the visitors, the Mexican was in front of goalkeeper Jimnez and the ball crashed into the goalkeeper’s humanity.

09′ | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | No dangerous plays so far. The Rayados have already matched the actions of the duel and the domain is alternate in the Perla Tapata.

03′ | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | Supported by their people, the Sacred Flock tries to get hold of the ball in these first minutes of the match. The Akron’s turf doesn’t look too good.

01′ | Chivas 0-0 Monterrey | The whistler Diego Montao Robles whistles the start of the match pending on date 12. The ball is already rolling in the Perla Tapata.

EVERYTHING READY IN THE AKRON!

Ace jumps into the field tonight Chivas

These are the eleven chosen by Vctor Manuel Vucetich in Rayados

This is how the position table goes in the Clausura 2022

Pachuca | 29 points Tigers | 29 points Puebla | 23 points Atlas | 22 points Blue Cross | 21 points Leon | 19 points Toluca | 18 points Saint Louis | 17 points Cougars | 16 points America | 16 points Tijuana | 16 points Saints | 15 points goats | 14 points Necaxa | 14 points Queretaro | 12 points Mazatlan | 9 points FC Jurez | 8 points

Chivas is already warming up at Akron

This is how matchday 14 of Clausura 2022 will be played on the weekend

Thursday 14 | Atlas vs. Mazatlan | 9:00 p.m.

Friday 15 | Necaxa vs. Saint Louis | 7:00 p.m.

Friday 15 | Jurez vs. Pachuca | 9:00 p.m.

Friday 15 | Tijuana vs America | 9:06 p.m.

Saturday 16 | Leon vs. Puebla | 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 16 | Santos vs. Quetaro | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 16 | Tigres vs. Toluca | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 16 | Cruz Azul vs. Chivas | 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 17 | Pumas vs. Monterrey | 12:00 noon

How do both teams come to compromise?

The Chivas come from drawing in their last duel in Liga MX, where they were tied at the last minute against Toluca at the Nemesio Diez. For its part, the Monterrey team continues to rise and on the weekend they won by the minimum Santos.

WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE!

Friends of MARCA Claro are welcome to the minute by minute of the pending match of the 12th day of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, where the Chivas de Guadalajara receive the Rayados de Monterrey at the Akron Stadium. The duel at the Perla Tapata will begin at 8:05 p.m. (Mexico City time).