TITANIC: The true story of the main characters, Rose and Jack

The movie of James Cameron’s Titanic let us see the story of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), two alleged crew members of the largest ship built in the last century, but very few know the true story behind these characters.

Who was Rose, the protagonist of Titanic, in real life?

In 1912, the titanica It was a ship that amazed the world for its technology, size and some claimed that it was indestructible, however, 110 years ago, between the night of April 14 and 15, it hit an iceberg and sank in the Atlantic Ocean leaving more than 1,500 dead and hundreds of disappeared.

There are hundreds of stories left by the sinking of the ship, which carried from important business figures to citizens who were looking for a better future.

But the story made by James Cameron lets us see Jack and Rose as two intrepid young people in search of adventure and a better future, but since films always tell unreal stories, these two characters are not what they appear to be in the film.

First, the story of Rose is based on that of a real life artist, Beatrice Wood and his life impressed James Cameron, so he was inspired to create the character.

Cameron read the autobiography of Wood just when he was developing the characters of the story and was inspired by her to create the female figure of the film, in this way, Rose was born, one of the most iconic characters in Titanics.

The artist came from a high-class family and abandoned everything to try to understand what it was like to live from day to day. By then, she was already a more or less well-known artist and that is why at the beginning of the film, she appears Rose creating pots.

In this way, Rose is not as shown in Titanic but rather is a creation of James Cameron and his imagination, with a touch of reality by Wood’s biography.

In the actual story, Wood He never married, but he admitted that he had a Jack in his life, who was a scientist with whom he could never commit.

Jack Dawson did ‘exist’, but it’s not like in Titanic

For its part, Jack Dawson in a certain way I do exist, but his name was actually Joseph, he was born in September 1888 in Dublin, Ireland and his parents were Patrick Dawson and Catherine Madden.

So the family Dawson lived on Lower Rutland StreetAt age 19, Joseph enlisted in the Army and joined the medical corps. After serving three years, he was transferred to the reserve forces on July 20, 1911.

It is not clear how he came to work Joseph Dawson on the Titanic, but he was in charge of scraping the coal to the workers who were in the ovens.

In addition, he had the important job of seeing that the coal piles were distributed correctly and it is for this reason that he was one of the first people to see the disaster in the lower part of the ship when they hit the iceberg.

Once the ship sank, Joseph Dawson died of hypothermia, her body was recovered and her remains lie in Halifax Cemetery in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Thus, Rose and Jack they are not real characters from James Cameron’s movie, but now you know where the director was inspired to create them in Titanics.