This version of CoD Mobile Zombies mode is better than the original

According to some players, a recreation of Roblox in the classic way zombie from Call of Duty: Mobile it’s even better than the original.

The game of Roblox is almost identical to the way CoD:Mobile, that no longer exists, and provides fans of Mobile Zombies an awesome alternative.

Roblox it is known as a platform for developers to create and upload games, many of which are based on other popular titles.

Interestingly, fans of Call of Duty: Mobile have discovered a way zombie alternative classic in an unexpected place.

Reddit user and CoD: Mobile player Min_17x recently shared gameplay footage of a replica of Roblox from the original undead mode that got other fans excited (Thanks Charlie Intel).

When roblox has a better zombies than codm from CallOfDutyMobile

The game of Roblox its titled Michael’s Zombies and presents all the aspects that belong to CoD: Mobile Zombies. This includes the beloved round-based game, Mystery Box, ray gun and audio in the classic way zombie.

Michael’s Zombies It has the typical artistic style of Roblox (unlike some Roblox game recreations, like the official Sonic Roblox Speed ​​Simulator game), but it’s still impressive.

Also available to play on PC, Xbox and mobile devices, so it is very accessible for all fans who want to try the clone of CoD: Mobile zombie.