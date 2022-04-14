This is why Disney fired Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It has been years, but this week the trial began that will leave a sentence after the parties filed lawsuits for physical aggression and defamation for large amounts of money. Details were recently released that will be presented in court and who could be even more harmed than he is is the actor..

As we know, Depp comes from losing his mind in front of the newspaper The Sunwho openly called him a “wife beater”, and that is why Warner Bros. took matters into their own hands and decided to fire him from the saga fantastic animals, where he played Gellert Grindelwald. As the weeks went by, other production companies followed the same path and he was practically banned from the big companies.

After Warner Bros. has cut him off from the saga, from Disney they notified that Johnny would not return as Jack Sparrow in the future reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean. At first, it was believed that the decision was related to the complaints received from his ex-wife, but it has just been known that there was another reason and, apparently, it was the main one at the time of the determination.

As reported by dead line, Disney keeps a long file on Johnny Depp in which he compiles numerous articles about his bad behavior throughout the saga Pirates of the Caribbean, but there was no mention of the Amber Heard article that led to the current lawsuit. The outlet explained: “The evidence will show that Disney had a file on him, that they had press articles, they had other information on Mr. Depp and they did not have this article at all in their files, it was not registered with them, just as it was not registered with the public. “.

Namely, Disney decided to fire Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean Mainly because of their bad attitudes when he was the main face of the saga. Furthermore, this shows that the company has one foot on the side of Amber Heardsince in mid-2021 it was known that His lawyers asked the Mickey Mouse company to appear as witnesses to report any type of help that argues the allegations of mistreatment..