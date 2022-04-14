This is Valentina Zenere (‘Elite’) in real life, the Argentine star who always dreamed of living in Madrid

Argentina is a star in her country and now she comes to Netflix giving life to Isadora.

Valentina Zenere is a star in Argentina. She has known her there for years for her facet as an actress, model, singer and Disney girl. She is a very common face on television in her country and now she has arrived in Spain -and half the world- thanks to season 5 of Elite, where she gives life to Isadora. From today you have available on Netflix the new 8 chapters where we will meet, among many others, this addition to Las Encinas. How is the interpreter who gives you life in reality? Here we break down everything we know about her.

Valentina Zenere was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 15, 1997. She was very clear that she wanted to dedicate herself to acting and it showed at school, where she was not the best of the students. For that reason, he started working while still a preteen and was not bad at all. Her first roles-Almost Angels, The Only Ones, Allies…- paved the way for her first successful role: the Disney series I am Luna.

In it she played Ámbar Smith and catapulted her to fame. She became the favorite villain of many -in fact, she won in that category at the Kids Choice Awards- and it helped her to be known beyond the borders of her country. Her character was so mythical that she even made a cameo with the same character in another studio series, jackasses -where, curiously, his partner worked in Elite André Lamoglia.

Her career at Disney allowed her to develop as a singer and, together with the cast of I am Luna, gave several concerts and released four soundtracks. Zenere experienced firsthand what it means to be a music star. He hasn’t uncovered that side of himself for a long time, but he has never stopped being in his plans. In an interview with cosmopolitan He assures that he wants to return to that world and mix genres, such as R&B and trap. And maybe it’s easy for her, since her boyfriend is a DJ and producer. The music, of course, must play 24 hours a day when they are together.

Elite It is not the first Spanish production in which we see Zenere. If you are a fan of the wire girls you will remember her for having joined in the fifth season as Camila Salvador. Her role unfolded over three episodes and It helped her test the Spanish terrain and see if she could establish herself in our country, as she has been looking for since she was little. The actress said a long time ago that she would like to live in Madrid and, at just 25 years old, she has achieved it.

The interpretation for Valentina Zenere represents “happiness” and “passion”, As he tells in an interview with marie claire. She is excited to be able to dedicate herself to it and pours all her passion to continue growing. In an interview with SensaCinema She has stated that her biggest dream as an actress is to act alongside Meryl Streep. “I would poop on the day of the shoot,” she tells this medium with a laugh.

She won’t get to work alongside Meryl Streep or not, but Zenere is willing to do whatever it takes for this job. Whether in Madrid, in the corridors of Las Encinas or wherever it is necessary.

Who is Valentina Zenere in ‘Elite’

If there’s someone you should call to throw a party, it’s Isadora, Valentina Zenere’s character in Elite. He comes from a wealthy family, since they own a successful hotel chain, among other things. She has grown up in luxury and she likes it. When she arrives at Las Encinas, she takes a fancy to Phillipe (Pol Granch) and is determined to whitewash her image. Isadora pays a high price for siding with her, since she makes more than one enemy, starting with Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).

