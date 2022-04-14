this is how the mayors voted in this exercise

The seven mayors of Mexico City governed by Morena were where the most people came to participate in the referendum on Sunday, April 10, but not in all cases there was the same level of support for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador : Two of them —Venustiano Carranza and Iztacalco— are among the districts in the capital where the most votes were registered for him to be revoked from office.

Of the 16 mayorships, Venustiano Carranza had the highest percentage of citizen participation, with 24.1% of the nominal list. At the national level, the average participation was 17.77%, and at the CDMX level, 19.7%. Even among the seven Morenista mayoralties —Iztapalapa, Iztacalco, Gustavo A. Madero, Xochimilco, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac and Venustiano Carranza—, the average was 21.5%.

According to the final district calculations of the INE, Venustiano Carranza, where Evelyn Parra governs, was the first mayor in null votes, with 1.77%. It was also the third that most voted in favor of the revocation of López Obrador, with 14.1% of the votes cast in that demarcation, only after two mayorships with a long PAN tradition —Benito Juárez and Miguel Hidalgo—, in which said option it was the most supported by citizens, with 17.9% and 15.9%, respectively.

At the same time, Venustiano Carranza was the mayor of Morena that gave the fewest votes in favor of the “ratification” of López Obrador (84.1%), and number 14 of 16 in supporting that option. There were even mayoralties governed by the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance, such as Tlalpan, Cuajimalpa or Coyoacán, where the president received more support than in Venustiano Carranza.

Iztacalco was the sixth mayor’s office that voted the most in favor of López Obrador being removed from the presidency, with 11.06% supporting said option. That demarcation, governed by Armando Quintero, was ninth in the state in supporting the option of “ratifying” López Obrador, with 87.4%.

Expressions of punishment for the López Obrador administration also occurred in isolation in other mayor’s offices governed by Morena.

For example, in Gustavo A. Madero, the box was located in which the revocation option was the most voted in the entire city, with 400 votes; it is the contiguous 1 of section 910. There, in contrast, the option of “ratifying” López Obrador was supported by just 18 people.

Another notable example occurred in Tláhuac. There, in section 3659, the second box at the state level is located in which the revocation option received the most votes, with 356 votes. Only 21 citizens supported the “ratification” of the president.

In Iztapalapa, there were two other polling stations —the basic one for section 2802 and the adjoining one for section 2786— where, with 350 and 306 votes, respectively, the revocation of López Obrador was the most voted option, against the 14 and 18 votes that They supported “ratification.”

In the intermediate federal election of 2021, Morena received a vote of citizen punishment and lost four mayorships against candidates from the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance, in what meant the most resounding electoral defeat for López Obrador, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the party of both in that year.

I support AMLO in adverse territory

On average, the main support for the president took place in Xochimilco and Milpa Alta, mayorships that share an electoral district, followed by Tláhuac, Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero. In those demarcations of Morena, López Obrador obtained 88% to 90% of votes in favor of his management, the highest in the capital.

The mayor’s office that follows in fifth place on the support list is not, however, governed by the president’s party. This is Tlalpan, where Sheinbaum was mayor and where López Obrador had his residence for years. It is one of the demarcations that Morena lost in 2021.

In that mayor’s office, López Obrador received 87.6% of votes in favor of his “ratification”, against 10.9% of citizens of the nominal list who requested the revocation of his position.

After Tlalpan, the demarcations that most supported the president were Cuajimalpa, Álvaro Obregón and Coyoacán, also governed by the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance, with an acceptance of more than 87%.

In ninth place for support appears Iztacalco, where Morena still governs, and, later, three other opposition mayors: Magdalena Contreras (87.4%), Coyoacán (86.8%) and Cuauhtémoc (85.5%).

Venustiano Carranza (Morena), Miguel Hidalgo and Benito Juárez (PAN-PRI-PRD) are at the bottom of support for López Obrador’s administration and, conversely, at the top of the negative vote.

Councilors highlight citizen participation

INE advisers affirmed that the reasons why citizen participation varied between mayors are multifactorial and they are not necessarily related to the figure or management of López Obrador, but to the very nature of the election.

Councilor Dania Ravel, president of the OPLES Liaison Commission, pointed out that comparisons should not be made between the participation registered in the revocation of the mandate and other ordinary election processes, such as the 2018 presidential elections or the 2021 intermediate elections, since They are different instruments.

In an interview, he pointed out that the level of participation in the capital was high, and even higher than the average registered at the national level. He referred that the figure was so positive that in fact it was also higher than that registered in last year’s referendum, the participatory process that due to its characteristics is closer to —and comparable to— revocation.

“For me, elections are not comparable to a process of direct democracy; even among our own elections we have made analyzes where there is a difference. It is not the same voting or participation when a federal deputation is at stake as when the Presidency of the Republic and the entire Congress of the Union are at stake. There are different factors that have to be reviewed, ”he explained.

“I think that we do have to wait a little longer to have the opportunity to do another similar implementation (of mandate revocation) to start making these comparisons.”

Ravel acknowledged, however, that there are elements of the law that can be improved to favor the dissemination of the revocation exercise and encourage citizens to adopt the tool.

“There are many factors that have to be considered, for example, the short socialization time that was had for the revocation of the mandate, including the restriction of dissemination that was also had for this topic, where all the responsibility was left to the INE. We rely on the OPLEs, but there was also something very strange in the legislation that did not happen in the elections: that the three days prior to the consultative session, the promotion and dissemination of the revocation by the INE had to be suspended, but that it’s unheard of. those issues sui generis of legislative design must be reviewed in order to arrive at an answer”, he commented.

“Another issue is a matter of civic education, people have to become familiar with these procedures of direct democracy, they have to appropriate them knowing more so that this motivates greater participation; It is one of the issues we have to work on. Of course it is also important to have the resources to make an optimal implementation of these exercises”, he considered.