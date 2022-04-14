This is how the Concacaf Champions League Final will be played

The Cougars they already have a rival to play the Concacaf Champions League Grand Final. The Seattle Sounders of the MLS will be in charge of trying to snatch the ticket to the Club World Cup from the university team.

Seattle defeated on aggregate by 2-4 to New York City FCafter winning the first leg 3-1 and equaling one goal in the second leg, which gives them the ticket to play the title match against the Pumas, who, for their part,

they defeated Cruz Azul

last Tuesday by a global score of 2-1, after winning by the same score in the first leg at Ciudad Universitaria and goalless draw at Estadio Azteca.

When will the Concachampions Grand Final be played?

The first leg between the Cougars and Seattle Sounders will take place next Tuesday April 26and the duel that will define the champion will be played a week later, Tuesday May 3.

Pumas, to maintain hegemony

Those led by Andres Lillini They are committed to keeping Mexican clubs as the winners par excellence of this tournament, since this trophy has come to the Aztec country in the last 16 times.

Furthermore, since 2000, when the champion was the LA Galaxy, an MLS team does not win this tournament. The Seattle Sounders have never won it in their history.