This is how Eva Mendes became famous by accident

It is unimaginable, but famous celebrities such as Justin Bieber, before reaching world fame, sat down to play in the streets of Canada for just a couple of coins. However, because he was at the right time, he managed to succeed. Thus, it was the case Eve Mendes which became famous for accident. Find out how it went.

Eva Mendes became famous by accident

As said before, simply by being in the right place and time for someone to trust them and give them the opportunity to shine, many celebrities today are famous.

In the particular case of Eve Mendes, was unusual and even unexpected for herself. While she was studying Marketing, in the mid-1990s, she was discovered by an artistic agent. She had posed as a model to help her neighbor to have a better portfolio. But of course, she never imagined that her life would change forever.

When said material reached the hands of that agent, he was enchanted by its special beauty. Such was his astonishment that he began to do an exhaustive search to find out how to get to her.

That’s the way it is Eve Mendes She began her career, first as a model and then as an actress in a couple of secondary roles, until she soon began to shine in the movies. Her first film was “Children of the Corn 5: The Fields of Terror” in 1998. That same year luck was on her side and she appeared in an episode of the successful TV series “ER”.

Without a doubt, not only thanks to her beauty but also to her talent, today at 48 she is a renowned actress. However, despite the good professional moment that she was going through, since she bet on family life, she radically disappeared.

Other celebrities who became famous by accident

Just as was the case with Eve MendesIt also happened with other celebrities. A clear example was Brad Pitt who dropped out of journalism two weeks before graduating because he had to look for a job to support himself. From then on, luck was on his side.

To the famous protagonist of “Grey`s Anatomy”, Ellen Pompeo, while she was working in a bar in New York, an agent approached her and struck up a conversation with her and handed her a card. Ellen, she already felt some interest in the world of television and that’s how she dared to participate in castings, until she got her first supporting role.

In the case of Jennifer Lawrence, was discovered at age 14 while walking the streets of Manhattan. A person approached her, asked for a photograph and the phone number of her parents. It didn’t take long for her to start getting calls about new projects. On her part, she confessed that it was: “just because I was bored.”

What other celebrities besides Eve Mendes you know they have become Famous for accident?