“This is Barcelona, ​​we have the obligation to win and play well”

BARCELONA — Xavi Hernández proclaimed this Wednesday that Barcelona’s idiosyncrasies make it a “unique” club. At Barça, life depends on each game because here we have the obligation to win and to do so by playing well.

The Barça coach, who acknowledged having seen Real Madrid the night before, highlighted “the spirit and competitiveness” of the merengue team, but made it clear that there is no comparison between the two.

Xavi, during a press conference with Barcelona EFE

“I don’t know the idiosyncrasies of Madrid, it does have a very large competitive gene, but what it demands of us is the history of Barça, not Madrid. We don’t look at Madrid to demand ourselves because since Cruyff arrived, almost 40 years, he set this bar to win by playing well. We have nothing to do with Madrid” claimed Xavi, who repeated the “unique” personality that the Barça club has.

“This is Barça. We have the obligation to win… and to play well. It’s not enough for us with 1-0 and that’s it… We know the house and here we have to be excellent in everything we do. It is the most difficult and demanding club in the world; history says so. Sure, because throughout the week there is a spectacular debate about what has happened. Here we have to be excellent in everything we do. This is the most difficult club in the world , the most demanding. And winning by playing well is very difficult”, he defined.

Regarding the game against Eintracht Frankfurt, the Barça coach warned that his team “will have to be more responsible with the ball because reviewing the video of the first leg we saw that many balls were lost unnecessarily. We lost the ball too much and they connected to go on the counterattack. We suffered, that’s the reality. We have to defend better with the ball, be neater. Playing at home we can do better”.

“We have to improve, from the first leg, be neater, not lose balls and minimize Eintracht’s cons, know how to defend with the ball. And play with more intensity. We have to be better footballers, in general”, summed up Xavi, who warned that for Eintracht “this is the most important game in their history… And we must match that desire, that motivation they have to play against Barça.

“Going through tomorrow is taking a step forward, for the whole group. At the beginning of the season, the club’s dream was the Champions League, but the reality is what it is and now we are very excited to win the Europa League. Of course I would like to be in the Champions League and it hurts us… But the objective is one and then to be back in the Champions League next season”, he sentenced.