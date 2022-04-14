this has been worn with the rings

Second chances can be the best, even definitive. For further proof are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. After almost 20 years of the end of their initial relationship, they have met again to remake their history and be happy. It all happened in 2021, when the singer said goodbye to her previous partner and went out with the actor again. Now, after many months of romantic photos, trips, reciprocated smiles and more, they have re-engaged. Do you want to know how much the future husband has spent on the rings? We can only tell you that she threw the house out the window.

“JLo is ecstatic and eager to be his wife. She believes that it is true love and that she was meant to be,” a source close to ‘E! News’. Jennifer Lopez’s joy was almost palpable in the video she posted on social media of her announcing the news. Apparently, the whole process was seamless. Ben Affleck wanted everything to be special and he has achieved it, from the question to the ring. According to the information provided by Lorena Castell on the set of Zapeando, the American was able to spend between 6 and 7 million dollars because it was a green diamond.

The diamond is one of the most exclusive jewels, since its green color is incredibly rare. Also, the platinum band includes two more trapezoid-shaped diamonds. “It (the rock) has to be radiated by beta or gamma waves for a long time to turn it green. The color comes from radiation,” explained Amanda Smith, a geologist and jewelry expert to ‘HollywoodLife’. Previously, when they were engaged in 2002, Ben also proposed with a $2.5 million ostentatious ring. JLo’s jewels have been increasing in value.

The engagement rings that Jennifer Lopez has worn throughout her life

The set of engagement rings that Jen has had throughout her life is impressive, let’s remember all the promise jewelry. The first time López walked down the aisle was in 1997, to marry Ojani Noa. The gift was a pear-shaped diamond band, estimated to be worth $100,000. The next union was with Cris Judd, a dancer he met when they recorded his video for ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’. Her ring had an emerald-cut diamond, apparently costing around $500,000.

The third relationship that came up for proposal was with Affleck. At the time, the ring featured a 6.10-carat pink diamond from Harry Winston. And, despite the fact that pink was released at that time as a color to get married, they canceled their relationship before the celebration. She later met Marc Anthony, the current father of her children, and they said “yes”. The alliance held a showy 8.5-carat blue diamond that would cost 4 million dollars. And, most recently with Alex Rodriguez, she happily wore an emerald ring estimated at between $1 million and $4 million.

Sixth time lucky? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are sure that it is so. The only sure thing is that the gem contains your lucky color.