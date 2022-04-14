This garment will become your best ally if you are over 50; Julia Roberts proves it

Julia Roberts has become over the years a exponent of fashion who has a style easy to recognize and replicate. The images from the beginning of her career and the current ones show that she is a woman without pretentions and that your style minimalist and sophisticated has led her to wear one of the outfits more elegant in the Hollywood realm.

Roberts’s hairstylist, Elizabeth Stewartposted a picture on his social media where the actress is seen, of 54 yearswearing some pants that any woman will appreciate because it will create a look inspiring and current that will be worth imitating.

Related news

In the photograph you can see the protagonist of “Eat Pray Love” in a set in total black composed of a tight top to the body with long sleeves and a circular neckline, matching high waist tailored trousers with American designer tweezers Michael Kors.

This set can work perfectly as inspiration for office looks because this style of pants is so versatile that you can even wear it with White shirts and even with lingerie on display for a romantic date, which is one of the most seductive bets of 2022.

Although it is not possible to see the footwear of Julia in the picture, there is at least one pair of shoes that can be combined with the tailored pantsamong them some oxford shoes (Tom boy style), or with some delicate sandals. Photography also reminds us of that iconic suit John Galliano With which Julia attended the awards Oscar in 1999.

Undoubtedly, roberts has become a clear example of how a woman can be elegant and modern at 50.

The tailored pants They will be a very successful option for the season spring-summer 2022and possibly become the new obsession of mature women and those who are not so, because they raise any look and makes you look elegant in any occasion.

ABC