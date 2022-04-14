This actor will replace Hugh Jackman in the biopic about Enzo Ferrari

In 2020 it was announced that Hugh Jackman had been chosen to give life to Enzo-Ferrari in the biopic directed by Michael Mann. the actor of The Greatest Showman He planned to put himself in the shoes of the great Italian Formula One driver. However, in the last few hours it became known that another actor will replace the Australian.

As has transpired, Adam Driver He will be in charge of replacing Jackman and putting himself in the shoes of the legendary Ferrari. Depending on the site deadline, Driver will be joined by Oscar nominee, Penelope Cruz, who will play Laura, Ferrari’s wife; Y Shailene Woodleywho will be in charge of interpreting Lina Lardi, her lover.

Penelope Cruz, Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley

This biopic It will be set during the summer of 1957, with the Ferrari marriage in crisis after the death of their son, and the threat of bankruptcy of the company that he and his wife built 10 years earlier. That same year, Ferrari was part of the Mille Miglia, a popular race of the time where what started as a celebration ended in tragedy.

“To be able to have these wonderfully talented artists, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring these unique characters to life in Modena and Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled,” Mann told Deadline.

The film has been in development for two decades and aims to tell much more than the story of man and his machine. Undoubtedly, Michael Mann has a very talented ensemble in front of cameras to tell the story.

Adam Driver He is considered one of the best actors of his generation. Last year he put himself in the shoes of a real character to House of Gucci, the film directed by Ridley Scott, where he played Maurizzio Gucci. Also, in 2021 he starred in the last duel Y Annette, one of the most applauded films at the Cannes Festival. In 2018 he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Inside the KKKand in 2019 he received a nomination for Best Actor for his performance in story of a marriageco-starring Scarlett Johansson.

Driver at House of Gucci

For his part, Cruz also had a great 2021, with his praised performance in parallel mothers, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, and for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She also she starred Agents 355 Y official competition. Meanwhile, Woodley also shone last year with the Netflix movie, The Last Letter from Your Lover, The Fallout Y The Mauritanian.

The production of the biopic on Enzo Ferrari is scheduled to start in May in Italy. The screenplay for the film is in charge of Mann and Troy Kennedy Martin, based on the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yachts. At the moment there is no confirmed release date.

