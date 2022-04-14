This actor will replace Hugh Jackman in the biopic about Enzo Ferrari

In 2020 it was announced that Hugh Jackman had been chosen to give life to Enzo-Ferrari in the biopic directed by Michael Mann. the actor of The Greatest Showman He planned to put himself in the shoes of the great Italian Formula One driver. However, in the last few hours it became known that another actor will replace the Australian.

As has transpired, Adam Driver He will be in charge of replacing Jackman and putting himself in the shoes of the legendary Ferrari. Depending on the site deadline, Driver will be joined by Oscar nominee, Penelope Cruz, who will play Laura, Ferrari’s wife; Y Shailene Woodleywho will be in charge of interpreting Lina Lardi, her lover.

