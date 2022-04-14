They say the last goodbye to Marlén, the young woman who died in Pensil

Mexico City.- Friends and family say goodbye to Marlén Santos Rodríguez, the 20-year-old girl who died last saturday because of an explosion of LP gas in the Pensil neighborhood in the Mayor’s Office of Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX.

The explosion caused a landslide in the neighborhood where Marlén lived, where she lost her life. Her father, Gabriel Santos García says goodbye to her daughter with a rose whom he will remember as a “cheerful and happy” woman.

Friends and family they said their last goodbye to Marlén in the Panteón Sanc-torum.

Marlén’s father said that his daughter was a nice girl and that everyone will remember her as she was, since she was a young woman who gave herself to love and was happy. Marlén liked to work.

“He ate, got ready and went with his friends. He was there for a while and said: I’m back, dad. I couldn’t sleep because I was waiting for her,” said Marlén’s father.

Around 3:30 p.m. last Sunday, Marlén’s body left for the cemetery, where her remains rest.

Two trucks and private vehicles moved her family and friends, who accompanied her at the funeral.

Marlén was veiled just a few meters away from her home, located at Lago Naur 138 and Lago Ammer, in the Pensil neighborhood, where the work of removing debris from the explosion has not yet been completed.

One of the neighbors had to lend his home so that relatives could hold Marlén’s wake.

While the funeral was taking place, the families affected by the explosion lined up to receive some food that the Red Cross delivered as support.

Others considered that they would spend a night in the shelter that the CDMX government arranged for the victims or if they were going with family or friends.

They pointed out that today they would hold a meeting with the CDMX Housing Institute to define their situation due to the loss of their homes in the incident.

Marlén’s remains arrived at the pantheon around 4:00 p.m., where she was received with cheers, applause and flowers, even her friends and cousins ​​opened some cans of beer to say goodbye.