the series to devour these Easter holidays

Related news

This Easter weekend is full of news. If you prefer cinema, you have in rooms two blockbusters, The lost City Y ambulancethe new film by Michael Bay, but if you want to be quietly on the couch, we have the perfect plan: three perfect premiere series to binge watch on streaming platforms.

The comfort of watching one episode after another is something that seriéfilos loves and just these days the complete seasons of three very different and equally attractive titles have been released. A Netflix has arrived anatomy of a scandala psychological thriller with a judicial plot by David E. Kelley that is the The Undoing British; in Disney+ We can see Wow, Sam., an endearing dramedy that promises to be our new happy place; and for those looking for an original and stimulating proposal, AppleTV+ brings us Roaran episodic anthology of the creators of GLOW.

A thriller: ‘Anatomy of a scandal’ (Netflix)





what is it about

Based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, it tells how the privileged life of Sophie, wife of a powerful politician, falls apart when a scandal breaks out and he is accused of a shocking crime.

why you should see it

Part psychological thriller, part courtroom drama, this six-episode miniseries sneaks into Britain’s elite to discuss justice and privilege. David E Kelley and Melissa James Gibson are responsible for this adaptation that fits the definition “the The Undoing British”.

With the popcorn twists that characterized the HBO series, but in the political world of Westminster, we change Nicole Kidman’s wig for the classic powdered ones of the English trials, which in this case corresponds to wearing Michelle Dockery (downton abbey). Along with her, we have Sienna Millerplaying the politician’s wife Rupert Friend (Homeland) in the role of the controversial minister.

An endearing dramedy: ‘What a fabric, Sam’ (Disney +)





what is it about

After being fired from the New York multinational where she works, twentysomething Sam is forced to return to her mother’s house in Boston to try to stay sober and avoid going to jail. There, she finds a job in a supermarket and tries to deal with the challenges of a new life.

why you should see it

Don’t be fooled by the unfortunate title in Spanish that it has received Single Drunk Female. call her Wow, Sam. not only does it not do it justice, but it misleads, because it evokes a crazy comedy in bland, and this proposal is an endearing dramedy that talks about serious topics such as alcoholism with a bit of necessary everyday humor and a lot of heart.

Original from Freeform, it has that optimistic, bright and charming spirit of series like The Bold Typewhat instantly become happy places, because they show us an aspirational world in which people can find the best version of themselves when they find a support network. A marathon that feeds the soul.

An episodic anthology: ‘Roar’ (Apple TV +)





what is it about

The season weaves together eight independent feminist fables with dark humor and magical realism, taking unexpected approaches to topics such as gender roles, autonomy and identity.

why you should see it

episodic anthology created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (GLOW) from the book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. The eight episodes of half an hour each, are independent stories with suggestive titles such as The woman who ate photographs either The woman who solved her own murder.

To complete this attractive proposal that, due to its duration and format, does not require a greater commitment, and that we can see in the order of our preference, we have an enviable cast of actresses: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Issa Rae, and Fivel Stewart are the protagonists of each episode, and are accompanied by actors including Justin Kirk, Hugh Dancy, Jake Johnson or Alfred Molina.

You may also like…

•

•

•

Follow the topics that interest you