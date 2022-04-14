The Rock prepares for additional shots, DC launches the prequel comic

The postponement of Black Adam’s release greatly disappointed fans of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonbut DC now wants to try to fix it and repay their patience with the announcement of a new official comic that will serve as a tie-in prequel for the cinecomic coming in October.

The comic will be titled Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman and will feature two new stories set in the DCEU: the first features the winged warrior written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) with drawings by Scot Eaton (Aquaman) and Norm Rapmund (X-Treme X-Men); the second is a short story starring the heroine Isis (who will be played by Sarah Shahi in the film) and will be written by Bryan Q. Miller (Batgirl) and Marco Santucci (Injustice: Year Five). Furthermore, Hawkman’s story will introduce a DCEU version of the supervillain Gentleman Ghost and will provide glimpses of Black Adam’s past from Isis’s perspective as she investigates artifacts from her past life, thousands of years ago. At the bottom of the article you can find the cover of the comic.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Filming twitter page reports that very soon the city – which in recent years has become the nerve center of both DC and Marvel cinecomics – will host additional shots of Black Adam: evidently the production would never be able to meet the summer release date.

