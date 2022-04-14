The police went to the apartment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Los Angeles

Los Angeles (USA), Apr 13 (EFE).- Agents of the Los Angeles Police (LAPD) appeared at the building where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived on the night of May 21, 2016, the date on which that Heard had previously assured that he received blows from the actor.

During the third day of the trial that confronts the two actors, Judge Penney Azcarate, of Fairfaix County (Virginia, USA), reviewed the recordings taken by the security cameras of the East Columbia skyscraper, located in the center of Los Angeles and in which Depp owned five apartments.

In the images corresponding to May 21, 2016, the arrival of at least two police officers can be seen, a point that the property manager, Brandon Patterson, confirmed when questioned, although he stated that he did not remember more details of the scene.

Heard had previously alleged that Depp hit her with his phone earlier that day.

The actor and actress were present this Wednesday at a new session of the trial in which Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in The Washington Post in 2018 after his divorce and in which he referred to herself as a person who had experience in what “domestic abuse represents”.

The process, which comes after a media trial in London for another similar article, is being broadcast live and will feature witnesses as famous as the actor James Franco or the billionaire Elon Musk.

Among the witnesses who have already intervened is a close friend of the actor, Isaac Baruch, who assured that he was aware of the couple’s discussions but does not remember seeing signs of violence.

Baruch said he met Heard a day after the alleged May 2016 incident and she told him that “Depp got violent” and hit her.

“I looked at her completely and I didn’t see anything… No cuts, bruises, swelling. Just Amber’s face,” insisted the friend, who lived in the same block of flats and was helped financially by Depp.

Baruch described Heard’s accusations of mistreatment as a “malicious lie” and assured that they have greatly affected Depp’s family, according to statements collected by the US network Fox News.

The day before, the actor’s sister and assistant, Christi Dembrowski, who was asked by Heard’s lawyers about several messages asking him to stop using substances, although she assured that she was never concerned that Depp had an addiction.

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.

For her part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which she alleges that the actor has launched a smear campaign against her and claims 100 million dollars.

It will be the first time that the two celebrities face each other in court. In the trial held in London, and that Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness since the accusation was against The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”. EFE

