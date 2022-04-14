The Northman: why you shouldn’t miss the brutal Viking movie

Eggers’ cinema is savage and brutal, and this film continues in that vein, but in a more epic and grandiose way, with gory battle scenes and imagery that reflects the best parts of Norse mythology.

A brutal cast

Eggers brought together some of his favorite actors for this film. First, he brings back Anya Taylor-Joy, with whom he already worked on The Witch, already Willem Dafoewho starred in The Lighthouse, but things don’t stop there.

Alexander Skarsgård, from Big Little Lies, becomes Amleth, Ethan Hawke and Nicole Kidman are their parents björk is a mysterious witch who has visions of the future and the actor claes bang he is the villain, who kills his own brother to stay in power.

Great reviews and support from legendary directors

The Northam It has received only positive reviews from critics, has an 8.3 rating on IMDb and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to being given a thumbs up from Alfonso Cuarón.

“Each frame is loaded with all the thematic elements of the entire film. I have to say that it is very complex, it is very complicated what it does. The impression is almost intoxicated. You are there and you are breathing with those actors”, said the director after seeing the film

a legend of revenge

The Northman It’s not a true story, but it is based on an old Norse legend that is very similar to one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays about revenge, murder, and betrayal.

Found in Book III and Book IV of Gesta Danorum by Saxo Grammaticus, “the story of the danes“, “Amleth” came about 500 years before “Hamlet” and tells the story of a prince who learns that his uncle killed his father, and then marries the dowager queen. The prince knows that his life is in danger , so he feigns madness and waits for the right moment to take revenge, murder his uncle and regain his right to the throne.

The main difference is that Hamlet does not know, at first, that his father was killed by his uncle, but Amleth always knew and that is why he prepares for a long time to kill him.

Viking realism (and great photography)

Willem Dafoe compared the filming of The Northman to apocalypsenow, because of everything they had to do to make it, like filming scenes in freezing water and being dragged through mud.

All this helped to give realism to The Northman, but also to create incredible settings and scenes, you can even see a brilliant scene, which was included in the trailer, with a Valkyrie in Valhalla. Eggers created a film with a cold and harsh atmosphere, which is perfect for telling the story of a furious and brutal Viking.