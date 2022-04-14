“The Northman” released its final trailer days after its premiere

Universal released the ending trailer from The Northman. As its first advance already implied, the new work behind the cameras of Robert Eggers It promises to be one of the best and most impressive films of this 2022, according to specialized critics.

A deeper look at the character of björkwho plays a seer.

The Northman tells the story of Prince Amleth’s quest for revenge against those responsible for his father’s death.

Alexander Skarsgard gives life to the great protagonist of the function and the actor has come to affirm that it has been the most difficult job of his entire career.

Furthermore, the director of The Lighthouse Y witch managed to bring together an incredible cast made up of Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Claes Band and Bjork,who returns to the big screen after more than two decades.

The arrival in theaters of The Northman is scheduled for the next April 22.

The synopsis of this feature film reads: “In Iceland, in the tenth century, a Norse prince seeks revenge at all costs for the death of his father”.

This production is Eggers’ return to the big screen. The American filmmaker wrote the screenplay for The Northman in collaboration with Nordic Icelander Sjón, who has co-written songs with Björk.













