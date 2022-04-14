the most popular shoes of the stars

Amina Muaddi at the feet of Kendall Jenner. The 26-year-old supermodel shared a series of images on her Instagram account wearing the precious shoes “Lupita”By the Romanian-Jordanian shoe designer. Let’s find out a little more about her.

Amina Muaddi and Kendall Jenner

The second youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner Kendall matched the heels of Amina Muaddi to a fitted white dress with blue and gray patterns. There Jenner she completed her look with a turquoise bag that she carried over her shoulder. The runway star had straight hair that fell down her back, with a braided ponytail.

This isn’t the first time the star’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” wears the heels of the Muaddi. She has in fact been photographed wearing the brand’s models on several occasions, including models Begum and Gilda.

The history of the designer

In the 2020the most attentive fans have noticed that the model Kendall Jenner wore Amina Muaddi’s plexiglass Begum slingbacks at the dei afterparty BRIT Awards.

In the same year, a New York in a matching hot pink ensemble with gem-encrusted heels. Amina is a 34-year-old fashion designer, raised in Italy, and launched her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, about a year after leaving her role as co-founder and creative director of the luxury footwear brand. Oscar Tiye.

Since then, her label’s signature pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals have been successful. The vibrant color palette and holographic designs have garnered a loyal list of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Baldwin. In October, Amina Muaddi got a spot on the list of the 50 most powerful women of Women’s Wear Daily and Footwear News. He also debuted with a range of jewelry and bags in 2020 and collaborated with the Austrian brand Wolford on an exclusive capsule collection of 17 pieces of ready-to-wear look in 2021.

Amina Muaddi and Rihanna

One of her most loyal fans is Rihanna, a Barbadian singer turned entrepreneur and mother-to-be. She has an unrivaled collection of shoes like Kendall Jenner with heel Amina Muaddi. These shoes have become her choice whether she attends lavish red carpet events, fundraising galas, takes a walk off duty or goes out for dinner. Recently, the musical sensation and founder of the empire Fenty she decided to wear Muaddi’s creations as part of her style even during her maternity period.

