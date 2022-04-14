The man from the North. Robert Eggers finds his maturity as a director

Taking on the challenge of shooting his first studio movie was huge, he says. Robert Eggers about his achievements with The Northman, but he is modest when he expresses this idea, it is enough to take a look at his still short filmography to realize that we are dealing with a cult filmmaker, he let it be seen with The witch and reiterated it with The lighthouse. now delivery his third film inspired by Nordic culturewith which he fuses his style and genius with the needs of an “entertaining” story that seeks to captivate a massive audience.

This openness to the new and the commercial represented the opportunity for him to take his work as a filmmaker to the next level. In interview with MILLENNIUMEggers explained that his new feature required a monumental effort, “it was bigger in every conceivable way, working with animals, boats and everything that this film involved, I had never done an action sequence, let alone shooting in a town with hundreds of extras, men and horses. The only way to try to be successful was to plan things very well.”

“Yes, I know that I am making the first film that strives to be ‘entertaining’, the previous two films are like the 20th thing in importance on my list, in that sense there is a great evolution; but finally I feel like I know how to make a movie, the north man it was so challenging and i learned so much in all aspects that i feel like for the first time i am a filmmaker and not someone pretending to be one”, Eggers added about the growth that filming for a studio and with a budget of 90 million dollars represented for him.

Although this film represents the symbol of what his “professional evolution” can be, Eggers goes back to the basics, “I feel like I’m the same when I’m working with actors like Willem Dafoe as when I was doing the plays in high school; seriously, it’s something that I like a lot, it’s like I imagine myself with my little brothers in the forest, I don’t want to sound pretentious, but I literally find the same feeling, “he explained.

The history

the north man tells the story of Viking Prince Amleth, who flees his kingdom when his uncle murders his father to usurp the throne, returns decades later to satiate his desire for revenge. It seems like a simple story, but that is where its complexity lies, Eggers offers a film that is as precise as possible regarding the Nordic culture, and beyond the characters and the dialogues, each image on the screen alone tells part of the plot. . That is one of the qualities that describe the cinema of Robert Eggers.

“Research is something I like to do, forget if it’s a movie, what I’m trying to do is capture the culture of the Viking world, as well as Viking thought which is more interesting and complex.. I am trying to present the Viking world without judgment, to show their beliefs, which I find more interesting, to understand what it means to be a human being, even though they are incredibly different, “explained the filmmaker.

the north man It stems from the legend of this Viking prince named Amlet who, in fact, inspired William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This research to build the story was carried out in collaboration with Sjón, the renowned Icelandic writer, whose most recent work was the screenplay for Lambthe film that won the Originality Award at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in its section Un Certain Regard.

“All this research turned out great, because I worked with the best historians and archaeologists, we came together to make something that is quote unquote historically accurate; so, we all have the same goal. In fact, Björk (who plays a priestess) has been friends with Sjón since they were teenagers and is also friends with Robin Carolan, one of the film’s composers; so, it was a familiar environment for her,” he added.

north man It hits theaters this Thursday with a cast starring Alexander Skarsgard, as well as other stars like Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Claes Bang and Anya Taylor-Joy.

