The Kid Laroi confesses that Scooter Braun was his ‘last mistake’

the Kid Laroy he is not happy with his former manager Scooter braun. The Australian rapper and singer is releasing a new song “THOUSAND MILES“, which comes out on April 22. To draw attention to her upcoming single, she made a reveal on TikTok And wrote:

“Use this audio to show your last mistake”, with a preview of the song.

the kid laroi dragging scooter omg??? pic.twitter.com/zh8n291Z09 — emrah 🧣 (@skinnysel) April 13, 2022

What nobody expected is that this error was a bunch of photos of Scooter Braun, with whom he broke off professional relations with Laroi in September of last year. As far as is known, the separation it was friendly. The agency it lasted only four months.

You may also be interested in: Find out why Camila Cabello was afraid of herself

Together they managed to score hits like “Without You” Y “STAY“, in partnership with Justin Bieber. The young man was even nominated in the “Best New Artist” category at the grammys 2022, but did not win.

The controversial businessman deals with the careers of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi lovato and others. However, Braun is the “mortal enemy” of Taylor Swift after buying his old record label and owning to a certain extent the masters of all his recorded songs.