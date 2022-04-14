“The Kardashians”: the trailer for the new reality shows the love affair between Kim, Kanye West and Pete Davidson

The official trailer for “The Kardashians” has arrived with revealing confessions from family members. (Star Plus)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

The “K” clan returns to delight the audience with new personal insights into their lives, and it’s no surprise how much each member’s life has changed in less than a year… the kardashians is a next reality show that will continue the success of Keeping Up With the Kardashiansthe iconic show that ran for 20 seasons over a decade and saw its end in June 2021.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

As seen in the official trailer, the millionaire family will once again sit in front of the cameras to narrate his personal and professional facets, in addition to marking his debut in the streaming with a product clearly designed for the digital world of television on demand. Episodes will be released in Hulu for the United States and, in the case of Latin America, they can be seen from the platform Star+.

The new program about the “K” clan will be launched on April 14. (Hulu/StarPlus)

In a very short time since they were last seen on the small screen, the lives of some members of the Kardashian have taken a complete turn. Starting by kim kardashian and the breakup with her husband, kanye-westas well as his recent –and unexpected– courtship with Peter Davidson . In recent weeks, the American rapper has lashed out at the actor and comedian for meddling in his marriage through a series of controversial Instagram posts.

Just a few days ago, Kim and Pete made their love relationship official on social networks through some photographs, in which they are seen together, shared by the influencer. Now that they shout their love to the world, in the kardashians she herself will admit that she found love in her new partner, after having requested a divorce from Kanye in the midst of a controversy over some statements he made public.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian will return to tell more about their personal facets in an upcoming reality show. (REUTERS/Monica Almeida)

Also, the preview revealed that Khloe Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Travis BarkerThey discuss the possibility of becoming parents . Currently, she is the mother of three children (Mason, Penelope and Reign), the result of her relationship with Scott Disick. In the meantime, kourtney kardashian will show more about your business side. Chris Jenner She will maintain her classic routine as a mother and leader of her Get Safely company. It should be noted that, for this new release, Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner were not directly involved with the production.

Kendall Jenner She will also appear on the television show and is known for her modeling work and being one of the highest paid in the world. her sister, Kylie Jenner, is also a model and has a great interest in business, the latter led her to found a cosmetics company and, today, is one of the most important figures in fashion. In February, she welcomed her second baby together with Travis Scottalso father of his first daughter, Stormy. In the continuation of their presence on TV, the famous faces of this wealthy family go through new business and personal challenges.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

The courtship of the socialite and Pete Davidson began to make headlines since November of last year. (Backgrid/The Grosby Group)

the kardashians will be released on April 14 in the original catalog of Star+ .

Subscribe to Star+, click here

KEEP READING:

The premieres that arrive this week to the different platforms of streaming

death on the nile: how was the contribution of the relatives of Agatha Christie in the film

Alone with Naveen Andrews by The Dropout: “There is much we still do not know about Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani”