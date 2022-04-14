The Kardashians talk about their new series, The Kardashians exclusively!

By now you know that The Kardashian family will have a new TV series. kardashian it is a surname that has become synonymous with world fame, viral brands and an epicurean life. Sure, none of this would have happened without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the production that was on the air for many years and closed amid tears and great growth for each of the members of that family. Everything sounded like it was a closed chapter, until HULU ad the kardashians, which the sisters have talked about. In a exclusive interview for Vogue Mexico and Latin America, kim kardashian asserted that over the years he learned to put himself as a priority and that each of her sisters has taken a different pathwho also celebrate.

What will we see in the new series The Kardashians?

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian tell us. ‘KUWTK we started it a long time ago, we didn’t have our families and lives today, the kardashians is focused on our routine from individuallycompared to the previous one, which showed how we lived together as a family, in addition to knowing how we get along with those who mean a lot to us, our love life and how do we carry our business‘ Khloe says.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her love story through this new TV seriesCourtesy of Star+ Khloé Kardashian celebrates the paths her sisters have takenCourtesy of Star+

‘We were very young when the first Serie, at that time we thought it would last a few seasons. What made us return to television was our evolution and understanding that we needed a break. KUWTK was a big moment in pop culturebut this new series is much more cinematic and beautiful, much more personal: in it our own rules become evident’, Khloé and Kourtney highlight about this new production.

‘We could say that we learned very curious things in this new stage in which we contemplate ourselves from a different facet. In Kim’s case it was incredible to see her in SNL and recognize their ability to perform. I think we always tease her by saying that she’s not very funny, when she really is. I love that despite the fact that I don’t spend much time with my sisters anymore, for example before I was always with Kourtney, now each one watches with enthusiasm what the others do, “says Khloé, while Kourtney completes what she says: “A large part of this show was filmed individually, instead of being recorded all together, like before. When I got to see the editable ones it was nice to see what the others were doing,’ she says.

The reason why the Kardashian family returns to television

Although the television productions of this family were put on pause, much was seen from the windows of the social networks of each of the members of this famous family, as it was Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Scott And of course, let’s not forget about their wedding in Las Vegas, which turned into a global trend. ‘Yes, those who see me in the kardashiansyou will see me at a very happy point in my life, and the truth is that I think the world could see and use a little more of that love. I love that I can show that from the hand of the person I love. I can’t speak for my sisters, but for my part, I can say that I am very excited to show this relationship. I think that after everything we’ve been through, it’s necessary to remain excited and grateful. In my case, i am incredibly happy to show my love story fully documented!’ kourtney kardashian between laughs.

Kendall Jenner shows a new stage of her life as a model and businesswoman in The KardashiansCourtesy of Star+ Kylie Jenner shows her family life and the way she runs her business in this new series Courtesy of Star+

It is a fact that in addition to show the most romantic side of Kourtney Kardashian, the kardashians arrives to reveal the rhythm of life that Kendall Jenner hand in hand with the catwalks, the life and career of Kylie Jenner together with their children, Khloe Kardashian forming part of different challenges and shows, as well as kim kardashian and his life hand in hand Peter Davidsonwith whom he has framed incredible moments through his social networks, as well as his work with his brands… and of course, let’s not forget Chris Jennerwho could be the coolest mother and grandmother on television.